Canucks News & Rumors: Mikheyev, Joshua, Blueger & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization traded Ilya Mikheyev. Also, Dakota Joshua and Teddy Blueger signed extensions with the club. Additionally, the Canucks will have competition in signing free agency Jake Guentzel.

Canucks Trade Mikheyev to Chicago

The Canucks made their second major move of the offseason by trading Mikheyev to the Chicago Blackhawks. The organization traded the Russian winger along with the rights to Sam Lafferty and a 2027 second-round pick for a 2027 fourth-round pick. Additionally, the Canucks retained 15% of Mikheyev’s salary but cleared $4 million in cap space. The forward waived his no-trade clause to allow the deal to happen. The club attempted to trade Mikheyev at the trade deadline and once their season ended in May.

Ilya Mikheyev, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I would like to thank both Sam and Ilya for their time in Vancouver and wish them both the best moving forward,” Allvin said. “In Mik’s case, we were really impressed with how hard he worked to come back from his knee surgery. That determination and drive is what makes him such a good player.”

The Canucks signed Mikheyev to a four-year deal with an annual average value (AAV) of $4.75 million. The forward’s first season ended after he had season-ending ACL surgery, which he was still recovering from this past season. Mikheyev is a bounce-back candidate for next season, but the Canucks needed the cap space for their other free agents. He scored 24 goals and posted 59 points in 124 games. Meanwhile, Lafferty was set to hit free agency after his single season in Vancouver.

Joshua Returning for Four Years

The Canucks didn’t take long to use the cap space created from the Mikheyev trade. The organization extended Joshua to a four-year deal with an AAV of $3.25 million.

“Dakota had a strong season for us and took some big steps forward in his game,” Allvin said. “We really like his size, his speed and physicality. He fit in well with our system and the way we want to play hockey and I look forward to watching him to continue to develop under our coaching staff.”

Related: 4 Defencemen the Canucks Should Target in Free Agency

Joshua left money on the table to return to Vancouver after his career season with the club. He scored 18 goals and posted 32 points in 63 games this past season while leading the team in hits with 244. He also had a few big games in the playoffs, as he scored four goals and posted eight points in 13 games. Joshua has chemistry with Conor Garland, as the two wingers helped make up 2/3rds of the club’s third line.

Blueger Re-signs

Blueger centred Joshua and Garland on the third line for most of the 2023-24 season. The Canucks re-signed him to a two-year deal with an AAV of $1.8 million.

Arturs Silovs and Teddy Blueger of the Vancouver Canucks celebrate after defeating the Nashville Predators during overtime of Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

“Teddy was a key addition to our team last year and we are really excited to have him back for a couple more seasons,” said Allvin. “His versatility and experience really helped our group in both the regular season and playoffs. He is a strong leader and someone we will count on a lot more moving forward.”

Blueger’s ability to kill penalties, win faceoffs and play defensive hockey is a big reason the Canucks brought him back. Additionally, the forward provides the club with depth up the middle while being able to play with Joshua and Garland. He scored six goals and posted 28 points in 68 games this season.

Competition For Guentzel

The Canucks are expected to make a big push on winger Guentzel. However, the organization will have competition for him in free agency. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said there is growing momentum between the Carolina Hurricanes and the forward, as the club can extend him before July 1. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars are also expected to make a push.

The Canucks are looking for a top-six winger for Elias Pettersson and might have to pivot if Guentzel chooses to sign somewhere else. Either the club can target another top-six winger in Sam Reinhart or Jonathan Marchessault, or the organization could trade for one. Nonetheless, expect the Canucks to add a top-six winger in the offseason.