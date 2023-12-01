Canucks News & Rumors: Zadorov, Bear & Allvin

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization acquired Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames. Additionally, the Canucks are still interested in Ethan Bear. Also, general manager Patrik Allvin comments on the team’s depth in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Canucks Acquire Zadorov

The Canucks bolstered their blue line on Nov. 30 by trading for Zadorov. The club traded away the 2024 fifth-round pick they acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks two days before and a 2026 third-round pick. Zadorov asked the Flames for a trade on Nov. 10, and his agent criticized a lack of ice time with the club as a reason. He is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“Nikita is a big, strong and mobile two-way defenceman who will bring more physicality to our backend,” Allvin said. “We really like his size and reach and his addition to our blueline gives us more depth and better options moving forward.”

The 28-year-old defenceman stands at 6-foot-6 and plays a physical brand of hockey. He is also a great skater. Zadorov will provide the Canucks with depth on the left side of their defence, especially with the injury to Carson Soucy.

As for the trade, the Canucks gave up less than what was expected for Zadorov. The Canucks created cap space through the Anthony Beauvillier trade, which allowed them to get Zadorov. According to Darren Dreger, other teams involved were surprised by the return, but most of those clubs asked the Flames to retain, which they didn’t want to do.

Interest in Bear Still There

Rick Dhaliwal reported that although the Canucks acquired Zadorov, the club is still interested in signing Bear. The defenceman is still recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered at the World Championships while playing for Team Canada. Dhaliwal also said he could be healthy after Christmas, and his decision is still two to three weeks away.

Bear will come cheap for the Canucks, and his addition to their blue line will make a difference. Last season, when paired up with Quinn Hughes, the duo posted similar numbers to Hughes and Filip Hronek. According to Thomas Drance, Hughes and Bear posted a 56 Corsi for % (CF%), 58 Shots for %(SF%), 21 goals for and 13 goals against at 364 five on five minutes. Meanwhile, Hughes and Hronek posted a 56.5 CF%, 52.5 SF%, 22 goals for and 10 goals against at 318 five-on-five minutes. Therefore, signing Bear would allow head coach Rick Tocchet to slide Hronek down to the second d-pairing and play him with either Zadorov or Soucy.

Allvin Praises Development in AHL for Beauvillier Trade

The Canucks freed up $4.150 million by trading Beauvillier and days later used that space to add to their blue line. Allvin praised the club’s AHL team, the Abbotsford Canucks, for developing prospects (from ‘Canucks GM Patrik Allvin: Development of prospects in Abbotsford helped make Beauvillier trade happen,’ The Province, Nov. 29, 2023). He said the team has young players in the AHL who are ready to fill in as depth players. Allvin believed playing Beauvillier as a fourth-line forward was a waste as he belongs in the top nine, and the younger player could fill in that role for him.

Patrik Allvin, general manager of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I think he deserves more ice time and he’s a good player. But Höglander, Di Giuseppe, Garland, Joshua … all those guys have been playing pretty well,” he said

Additionally, Nils Aman was called up and signed a two-year extension with the club. William Karlsson is another player who has seen time in the NHL. He impressed Tocchet as he is someone who battles on the wall and attacks the net. Meanwhile, in the AHL, players such as Arshdeep Bains, Tristen Nielsen and Vasily Podkolzin are making an impact.