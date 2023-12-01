Canadiens’ Montembeault Extension Indicates Allen Will Be Traded

The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Sam Montembeault to a three-year extension that carries $3.15 million average annual value (AAV.) This comes after reports and speculation the team was trying to get something done with the netminder. The signing clears up a bit about the trade rumours surrounding the Canadiens, or does it?

The situation in net for the Canadiens has been interesting all season. Montembeault took over as the starter last season for the most part and played better than Jake Allen. The team wasn’t good in front of either of them, but they split the net. This season Cayden Primeau was added to the mix as he is no longer exempt from waivers. The team has held onto three goalies all season so they wouldn’t risk losing who they may think is the goalie of the future in Primeau.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The result of this is, of course, fewer starts for all three goalies from what they got last season. Overall, I don’t believe that is best for any of them, even Primeau who is acclimating to the NHL. The Canadiens aren’t in a position to win and I don’t think they will be for a few more seasons. In this case, they have to look to the future and see who will be a part of that success down the line. Will it be Montembeault? Maybe, since they extended him for three years. Will it be Allen? Likely not due to his age and numbers in goal trending down. It may also be Primeau, considering the Canadiens haven’t risked sending him down and having him claimed.

It isn’t ideal for a team to hold onto three goalies on a roster all season, so something has to give and soon. There are suitors who have been willing to discuss potential deals involving goaltenders, but the window could always slam shut on them quicker than expected.

With Montembeault extended, he is now under contract through 2027 and is no longer an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after this season. Before this deal was signed, teams would have been looking at him as a great 1B goaltender for a playoff run that can start and put up good numbers if need be, and for the low cost of a $1 million AAV. Now, Allen is the netminder on the Canadiens with the shortest term left. He is signed through next season at a $3.85 million AAV. It isn’t an ideal number, but the Canadiens can eat some cap in a trade. Primeau is under contract through 2025, but is a restricted free agent (RFA) and still under team control.

Latest News & Highlights

Teams like experience when adding a goaltender before the Trade Deadline, not only to help their younger starter, but also to be a viable option when needed due to playoff experience. Allen has all of this and his career numbers are not bad in addition to consistent. Last season was the only one of his career where he finished below a .905 save percentage. It is difficult to still judge him in the same light now since he is on a weak Canadiens team with a very young defensive group. Rebuilding teams don’t necessarily keep the puck out of their net or have the experience defending the way playoff contenders do, which negatively impacts goaltenders’ numbers.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During the season, contenders are looking to add pieces more than bottom-feeders are. Primeau would not be going to a contender if traded and it doesn’t make sense for the Canadiens to trade him with the progress he’s made and his age. Allen now checks the boxes as the most likely to be moved, unless we look at it from a very different angle.

Alternate Angle to Canadiens’ Goaltending Situation

The alternate angle to look at when it comes to the goaltending situation in Montreal is that the Canadiens signed Montembeault to a great deal in order to get a better return if they trade him. When a rental goalie — who should be seen as a starter — is making $1 million AAV, he would be a hot commodity. But if a goalie in his prime is making that much this season and is under contract for three more at a great price, the cost to acquire skyrockets, especially if Montembeault keeps up his strong play.

Related: Canadiens Can Have a Successful Rebuild Without Star Players

One important detail to keep in mind about the Montembeault extension is that multiple insiders/reporters including Chris Johnston and Eric Engels have made note that there is no trade protection at all in the new deal. If there were trade protection, then the Canadiens might have had a harder time trading him if that is their plan. But since the Canadiens could still trade him any time to any team, that idea will linger. I wouldn’t count Montembeault fully out of the trade conversation, but by the looks of it, Allen is the goalie to go.