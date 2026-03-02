Canucks News & Rumours: Foote, Brisebois & Pettersson Trade?

If the Vancouver Canucks were hoping the schedule might throw them a rope after this long slide, well, no such luck. Instead, the Dallas Stars show up on Monday night riding an eight-game winning streak and with the swagger of a team that expects to win every night. They erased a 2–0 deficit against the Nashville Predators on Saturday like it was easy, and they haven’t lost since late January.

Meanwhile, Vancouver is still chewing on a 5–1 loss to the Kraken in Seattle on Saturday, wondering why every little mistake seems to end in disaster. The Canucks have beaten Dallas once this year, so it’s not out of reach. But stopping a streaking team like this takes more than hoping the hockey gods feel generous. Vancouver needs a start that says they’re done being pushed around — no soft ice, no watching the play develop, no waiting for someone else to fix it. They need to get in the fight early and see what happens. For this group, even “simple” hockey has felt like climbing a hill with a piano on their back.

To make it tougher, Dallas doesn’t care where they play or who’s missing from their lineup. They’re rolling. Vancouver’s advantage is the home crowd, but that only helps if the team gives them something to latch onto. This can’t be another night where the Canucks chase the game before half the seats are filled.

Item 1: Pettersson Sent a Message, What’s His Answer?

Elias Pettersson getting parked on the bench for the final ten minutes against the Kraken wasn’t subtle. That was head coach sending his strongest message yet: “We need more from you.” Not punishment, but a reminder. Pettersson’s game relies on pace and engagement, and when he loses that jump, everything else dulls around the edges.

Feb 11, 2026; Milan, Italy; Damian Clara of Italy in action with Elias Pettersson of Sweden in men’s ice hockey group B play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Segar/Reuters via Imagn Images

From the team’s standpoint, this wasn’t about embarrassing their best player. It was about waking up the room. If the coach is willing to sit Pettersson, then anyone can be benched. It resets the standard without a big speech. Sometimes, sitting one player says more than dressing down the whole team.

History suggests Pettersson responds when pushed. He has a silent competitiveness. Every now and then, he needs someone to lean on the door a bit. If he comes out buzzing against the Stars, this might be the moment his season stops drifting and starts climbing again. There are rumours that he might be traded. Is there a chance he could be?

Foote didn’t blink after the Seattle loss: he pointed to early mistakes, bad reads, and the puck behind Kevin Lankinen before anyone had a chance to settle in. Vancouver keeps spotting teams too many goals, and with the way they’ve been scoring lately, a couple of gift goals are basically game-enders.

Vancouver Canucks head coach Adam Foote watches the action (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

This is where identity becomes more than a buzzword. The Canucks aren’t built to trade chances or chase games. They need structure before style, discipline before creativity. That means cleaner exits, tighter gaps, and maybe a little more snarl around their own net. The job is to cut down the self-inflicted wounds.

The Stars punish hesitation and turn loose pucks into rush chances in a heartbeat. If Vancouver wants even a puncher’s chance, they need to strip the chaos out of their game. A hard, straightforward 60-minute game beats a pretty but messy one every time.

Item 3: Brisebois Hits Waivers as Canucks Try to Get Him Rolling

Guillaume Brisebois hitting waivers isn’t headline-grabbing stuff, but it’s the kind of move that matters later. He’s finally healthy after starting the season on the non-roster injured list, and the Canucks need him playing somewhere instead of sitting in rehab limbo.

If he clears, he’ll slide back to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, Abbotsford Canucks, where he logged steady minutes last season. Nothing flashy, but dependable. Coaches trust him down there, and he knows the rhythm of the league. It’s probably the right landing spot after a long layoff, especially since jumping straight into NHL pace would be asking too much.

Guillaume Brisebois, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

For Vancouver, the purpose is to get the depth players healthy, get them playing, and keep the pipeline moving. If Brisebois finds his timing again, there’s no reason he couldn’t get some time with the big club before the season is out.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The big cloud hanging over everything right now is Pettersson. His name popping up in trade chatter is interesting, and everyone knows it. There’s talk about the Detroit Red Wings poking around, but this isn’t a situation where Vancouver is racing to move him. The number on his contract is huge, and management won’t replace a player like that because a couple of bad weeks made things weird.

If anything, the Canucks are in wait-and-see mode. They need to get through this rough stretch, see where Pettersson’s game goes, and figure out whether this is just a slump or something that points to a bigger shift. Teams call because that’s what happens in the NHL, but Vancouver won’t do anything unless someone blows their socks off with an offer. And let’s be honest, those offers don’t show up every day.

For now, the focus is simple: settle the room, string together a few good games, and calm the noise. Winning usually does that on its own. If Pettersson finds his rhythm again, this whole conversation might feel a lot smaller in a hurry.