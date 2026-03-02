Oilers Have Rough Road Ahead With Tough Schedule in March

The Edmonton Oilers haven’t been lighting the world on fire this season. In the last ten games, they are 4-6-0 and clinging to third place in the NHL’s Pacific Division, three points behind the surging Anaheim Ducks and four points behind division-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

The Ducks and Golden Knights both have games in hand, and things aren’t looking too positive in Oil Country, after a 1-2-0 record through three games in California to end the month. Even worse, the Oilers are looking at a tough schedule ahead that will undoubtedly make or break their playoff chances.

Next Two Weeks Could Determine Oilers’ Season

The Oilers return home, licking their wounds and not playing consistently enough to resemble a Stanley Cup contender, let alone a playoff team. They play two home games this week, with the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, with a two-day break until the Carolina Hurricanes visit on Friday to mark the trade deadline.

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov tries to get to a loose puck behind Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

None of these games will be easy, but the following week looks like Murderers’ Row. The Oilers play four road games in six nights, starting with the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights on March 8, followed by the Colorado Avalanche on March 10, they fly in to Dallas to take on the Stars on March 12 and face the St. Louis Blues the following night for a Friday the 13th game.

Oilers’ Home Stand Practice Time Will Be Invaluable

The Oilers have looked out of sorts for a while. They lost three straight before the Olympic break and have one win in their last six contests. With assistant coach Paul Coffey back in the fold, the practice time in early March will, hopefully, help turn the defence around. The team hasn’t had full practices in almost a month, and having this break at home might be just what they need to come together.

Oilers’ Goaltending Needs To Be Better

Some extra practice time this week could be what goaltender Tristan Jarry needs to find his game. Jarry gave up some untimely goals in the Oilers’ 5-4 loss to the Ducks on Feb. 25, and was replaced by Connor Ingram with just over 13 minutes left in the game.

After watching that disheartening performance, you have to wonder if Oilers general manager Stan Bowman will try to bolster the team’s goaltending ahead of the deadline. However, his only move may be to bring up Calvin Pickard from the Bakersfield Condors, because the team is tight against the salary cap.

This Might Not Be the Oilers’ Year

Edmonton might be a tired team after playing the second-most games over the past three seasons. Only the Florida Panthers have played more, and they’re also looking like a tired team, sitting eight points out of a playoff spot with 22 games remaining. With consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, plus the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Olympics, players such as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl could be tired.

Mid-March Home Stand Will Make or Break the Oilers

Starting on March 15, the Oilers have a four-game home stand, starting with the Nashville Predators (March 15), San Jose Sharks (March 17), Panthers (March 19) and Tampa Bay Lightning (March 21). They will likely need to win at least three of those games to have a chance of making the playoffs.

Oilers Haven’t Gone On An Extended Winning Streak All Season

The Oilers have been known to get hot during the final month of the campaign, and fans have been waiting all season for the team to get on a heater and win more than three in a row. Do they have some magic left in those tired legs? A lot depends on what Bowman does at the trade deadline and how well the defence and goaltending can come together. There’s little room for mistakes, and the Oilers’ schedule in March will reveal whether they are a playoff team or need to reload for next season.