Canucks News & Rumours: Kane Trade, Sasson, Hughes & Buium

Given the huge changes to the Vancouver Canucks this season, every lineup decision gets filtered through the same quiet question: where is the team headed? The team is still winning, so they are not in crisis, but not on autopilot either. Fans should expect lots to happen during the remainder of the regular season.

This is the stretch where small stories start to matter. A speculative name is popping up on the market. A depth player is doing work far past his pay grade. A young defenceman is stepping into the spotlight much sooner than expected. None of these things shifts a franchise on its own, but together they tell you what kind of season this might become — and what kind of decisions are coming.

Item One: A Long-Shot Reunion Worth Whispering About — Evander Kane

This one sits firmly in the speculative file, but it’s interesting enough to mention. If Evander Kane ends up on the trade market — and that’s still a big “if” — it’s hard not to wonder whether a return to the Edmonton Oilers would be a conversation. It would likely require Vancouver or a third team to retain a significant portion of his salary, and even then, it’s far from clean. Still, deadline season has a way of reopening doors everyone once swore were shut.

Evander Kane, Vancouver Canucks (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

What Kane showed in Edmonton, when things were lined up right, mattered. He was heavy, direct, and dangerous around the net. He’s the kind of player who tilts playoff games without needing perfect conditions. Injuries and cost are real concerns, and so is the volatility that comes with him. But when he was healthy and engaged, he gave the Oilers something they still value: edge with finish. That combination doesn’t grow on trees, especially in the spring.

If Edmonton’s pro scouts are watching the Canucks closely, they’re probably less focused on the points and more on the details — how Kane is skating, how much bite is left in his game, and whether he can still impose himself when he’s not the headline name. Even as a depth piece, Kane at a reduced salary could change the tone of a series. It’s unlikely, perhaps. But the best trade deadline stories often start exactly there. I can see the Oilers wanting Kane back as a rental for their third consecutive playoff run.

Item Two: Give Max Sasson Some Credit for His Heavy Lifting

Lost in the bigger storylines, Max Sasson keeps finding ways to matter. He scored again in the loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, but the goal almost feels secondary to the role he’s been asked to play. Sasson has been pushed out of position, filling in down the middle while the Canucks deal with injuries, and he hasn’t looked overwhelmed. If anything, he’s taken to the responsibility.

Max Sasson, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

What stands out is how much value he’s giving them for the money. This isn’t a player floating on the perimeter or waiting for perfect looks. He’s involved in everything — blocking shots, finishing checks, getting into lanes, and still finding the net often enough to keep coaches trusting him. Eight goals in 33 games from a bottom-six role is real production, especially when you factor in the defensive work that doesn’t show up on the highlight reel.

He’s one of those players you can’t take your eyes off when he’s on the ice. There’s urgency to his game, a sense that every shift matters. When the Canucks get healthier, Sasson may slide to the wing, but the impression he’s making now won’t disappear. Players who prove they can adapt and still bring value tend to stick around — and Sasson is making a strong case that he belongs.

Item Three: Zeev Buium and the First Signs of What Comes Next

The Quinn Hughes trade is going to linger for a long time, especially if the Minnesota Wild go on a run. But as often happens after a franchise-altering deal, attention shifts forward quicker than expected. In this case, it’s turned toward Zeev Buium. Three points in his first five games is a tidy introduction, but it’s the way he’s playing that people are watching.

Zeev Buium, Vancouver Canucks (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

It’s not fair to compare anyone directly to Hughes, and that’s not the point anyway. Still, you can see why the comparisons come naturally. Buium skates with confidence, wants the puck, and doesn’t panic when pressure comes. The Canucks putting him straight onto the top power-play unit tells you how quickly the coaching staff trusts his instincts. He’s already shown he can move the puck through the neutral zone and create off the rush. It’s something Vancouver fans grew accustomed to watching.

What’s quietly encouraging is that Buium looks a bit sturdier defensively than Hughes did at the same age. He’s willing to engage, finishes checks when they’re there, and doesn’t shy away from traffic. Add in the fact that he’s openly said he modelled his game after Hughes, and it starts to make sense why this transition doesn’t feel as abrupt as it could have. No one replaces a captain overnight — but Buium is making a strong early case that the Canucks didn’t walk away empty-handed.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The next few weeks are about clarity. Management will be watching closely to see which of these stories has legs and which ones fade once the roster settles. Are they buyers trying to support what’s already here, or quiet sellers keeping an eye on the long game? The answer probably sits somewhere in between.

What is clear is that this team is learning about itself — who can handle more responsibility, who brings value without noise, and how quickly a new identity can form after a seismic change. The standings will tell part of the story. The ice will reveal the rest.