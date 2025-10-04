Canucks News & Rumours: Roster Decisions, Rookie Surprises & Youth Movement

With opening night just around the corner, the Vancouver Canucks are finalizing their roster — and the choices say a lot about where this team is headed. Veterans are being pushed, bubble players are being moved, and two young forwards have made such strong impressions that they’ve forced their way into the conversation. What was once a team known for over-relying on experience is suddenly leaning into youth, speed, and potential.

This shift in philosophy has been brewing since the end of last season’s unsuccessful playoff push. Management wanted to build a faster, more dynamic lineup — one that could play with skill and pressure. Now, as training camp wraps up, the results are starting to show. Promising rookies like Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Braeden Cootes didn’t just hold their own; they stood out. Meanwhile, tough roster calls, such as waiving Nils Aman, show that no spot is guaranteed on this team.

Item One: Nils Aman Waived as Canucks Trim Roster Ahead of Opening Night

The Canucks made another roster move Friday, placing forward Nils Aman on waivers. The 25-year-old Swede entered training camp healthy and motivated after an uneven 2023–24 campaign, but with the Canucks’ forward depth solidified, he couldn’t grab a spot on the opening night roster. If he clears, Aman will report to the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he’s expected to take on a leadership role and remain the first potential call-up.

Aman’s situation reflects the growing competition within Vancouver’s bottom six. The team’s offseason additions — along with strong camps from players like Arshdeep Bains — left little room. Although he is a solid defensive player, Aman’s limited offensive production pushed him to the margins of a Canucks’ team that emphasizes speed and scoring depth. Still, his NHL experience means the door isn’t closed. If injuries strike, his name will jump to the top of the recall list.

Item Two: Lekkerimäki Forces His Way Into Opening Night Conversation

If there was any doubt about Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s readiness for the NHL, Friday night erased it. The 21-year-old Swede delivered a breakout performance in Vancouver’s final preseason game, scoring two blistering one-timers in a 3–2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers. His display wasn’t just about the goals — it was about confidence, control, and a growing sense that he belongs. Even veteran Conor Garland (who scored the game-winner) admitted to calling his dad before the game to rave about the young forward’s leap in maturity.

Lekkerimäki’s growth has been one of the most encouraging stories of camp. Drafted 15th overall in 2022, he’s developed into a poised, complete winger who now looks capable of changing a game with one shot. Teammate Jake DeBrusk even compared his shot to former Bruins’ teammate David Pastrnak’s — high praise from someone who’s seen both up close. With opening night approaching, it’s hard to imagine the Canucks keeping him out of the lineup. He’s not just ready; he’s making himself impossible to ignore.

Item Three: Braeden Cootes Keeps Proving He Belongs in the NHL

After a standout preseason, 18-year-old Braeden Cootes looks ready to start the season in the NHL — a remarkable rise for the young forward. In three preseason games, he scored two goals and added an assist. Youthful age or not, he’s showing both skill and poise. The Canucks rewarded his play by surrounding him with capable linemates in Evander Kane and Lekkerimäki, giving him every chance to succeed out of the gate. Kane seems a perfect linemate for these two youngsters.

Braeden Cootes, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Head coach Adam Foote praised Cootes’ ability to learn quickly, noting how rapidly the rookie corrects mistakes. Foote called him intelligent enough to hear information and apply it quickly. That adaptability could be what keeps him up beyond the usual nine-game rookie window. Cootes plays a calm, smart game — the kind that blends naturally with NHL tempo. His subtle plays, such as a quick backhand breakout pass to spark a rush, are earning him notice across the organization.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The Canucks enter the 2025–26 season with plenty of internal competition, highlighted by the youthful energy and skill of Lekkerimäki and Cootes. Pairing them with Kane is a smart move, too — it nudges him into a subtle leadership role, giving him a chance to mentor the rookies while helping the team blend experience with emerging talent.

Vancouver’s next challenge will be consistency. If their young players can maintain this pace once the regular season grind begins, the Canucks could surprise a few teams — and prove that a youth-driven, fast-paced style isn’t just exciting, but sustainable.