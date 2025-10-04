3 Takeaways From Miami’s 6-4 Season Opening Win Over Ferris State

The Miami RedHawks picked up their first win on opening night of Anthony Noreen‘s second season at the helm, scoring four goals in the third to complete a 6-4 comeback win over the Ferris State Bulldogs.

Matteo Giampa scored two goals, earning first star of the game, while Michael Quinn, Casper Nassen, Justin Stupka, and Bradley Walker each scored once.

RedHawk goaltender Matteo Drobac stopped 32 of 36 shots to earn his first NCAA win and moved Miami to 1-0-0 on the season.

Here are three takeaways from the massive season-opening win, which snapped a 342-day streak without a win.

Morozov Makes Instant Impact

The 17-year-old Ilia Morozov centered Miami’s top line in his first NCAA game. He was seen everywhere: penalty kill, power play, on the forecheck, and on the backcheck, playing physical in all three zones. He showed no quit and picked up an assist on Giampa’s first goal. On that play, he dropped the puck to Vladislav Lukashevich, who fired a perfect stretch pass to spring Giampa on a breakaway, who then fired it home.

Noreen, who had tendered Morozov when he was leading the Tri-City Storm, showed confidence by putting him in that role against an older and tough Ferris team. His wings were Kocha Delic on the left and Giampa on the right.

Noreen praised the line after the game.

“They are three totally different types of players, and for whatever reason, they have clicked. Matteo brings size, skating, and skill. Morozov is the youngest player in college hockey, and he more than held his own against guys five years older. And Delic never stops. He is an energizer bunny with speed and skill. Against a tough, physical team, they stayed on it, did not get frustrated, and buried a couple.”

Anthony Noreen, Miami RedHawks (Cathy Lachmann/View From the Glass)

On Morozov’s physical play, Noreen added.

“Ilia loves that stuff. He took a big hit and came back smiling. He is a hockey player through and through, and he is intentional about everything he does to get better. His game has a long way to go, but with his mindset and work ethic, he is the kind of player you want to develop.”

RedHawks Show No Quit

One thing I mentioned in my series preview was that Miami had to match and even exceed Ferris State’s physicality. The Bulldogs entered as an older, bigger team with an average age of 22.26. They play a heavy forechecking style and came out flying, but the RedHawks met the challenge.

Miami finished their checks, blocked 18 total shots, and killed four of five penalties, despite playing a little undisciplined at times. Freshman Ryder Thompson led the way with five blocked shots, while Kyle Aucoin and Bradley Walker chipped in with strong defensive play, blocking two shots each.

Giampa said those efforts energized the bench.

“Those moments give us so much energy on the bench. We had some injuries, which could have killed momentum, but we have good character in the room. When guys are willing to make those plays, it lifts everyone up, and that usually leads to a win.”

Physical play came from everywhere. Shaun McEwen threw his body around, Walker got chippy, Morozov was relentless on the forecheck, and Doug Grimes worked the hard areas, recording two assists.

Noreen spoke about Grimes and what he means to the team.

“Doug came here because he wanted to prove he could be a driver again, and he has been just that. I saw him a lot back when he played in Lincoln (United States Hockey League; USHL). He was always a player you hated to go against but would love to have. He has been phenomenal for our young guys, and he has pride in being here.”

Noreen stressed that being the most physical team has to be their identity.

“That is our identity every night. I do not care who we play. We need to be the most physical team in the country if we are going to have any chance. It is one thing to say it, another for guys to actually be willing. We feel like we have a group that is willing.”

Miami RedHawks Practice (Photo credit: Miami Hockey Twitter/X)

He also praised the collective defensive effort.

“Our forwards worked back hard. We talk about nobody taking a stride off, and I do not think anyone did. The details can improve, but the will was there. We bent but did not break against a very good team. Matteo made big saves, and we blocked shots and won battles in corners. Transition is huge for us. Our first goal came off shutting it down defensively and getting up ice.”

When looking at the shot chart report post-game, most of Ferris State’s attempts were kept to the outside. The majority of their shots came from the circles or around the blue line, with only a few from right in front. Two of those chances from the crease did end up in the net, but overall, Miami limited high-danger chances well despite a few “almost”-costly turnovers.

The RedHawks generated the better looks Friday night, with roughly 7-10 grade-A opportunities off the top of my head. Defensive zone pressure was strong, and clearing second-chance rebounds will make them even tougher to score on moving forward.

Faceoff Struggles Stand Out

The one clear area of concern was the faceoff circle. Miami won just 33.3% of its draws while Ferris State dominated at 66.7%.

After the first period alone, Ferris State had won 22 faceoffs compared to Miami’s four, which made puck possession off the draw a constant uphill battle through the first 40 minutes. Miami did improve throughout the game, however, winning 14 of 27 (51.85%) in the third.

Individually, Morozov went 7-for-20, Stupka went 5-for-14, and Ethan Hay finished 7-for-25. The best performer was Max Helgeson, who won four of six in a smaller sample. He was slotted in on the second line after David Deputy went down in the first period. Deputy was hit into the Ferris bench and exited down the tunnel, which forced Miami to shuffle lines around.

Miami attempted 74 total shots, compared to Ferris State’s 56. Of Miami’s attempts, 14 missed the net. The RedHawks created more quality looks but lost too many battles in the circle, which will need to be cleaned up tonight.

Giampa looked ahead to the rematch, expecting more of the same from Ferris State.

“They will bring the same thing: big, physical hockey. But we are physical too, even though we are young. We can match that and play with speed, which I think we showed tonight.”

Miami will be back in action tonight in the series finale against Ferris State, with puck drop scheduled for 6:05 PM ET.

