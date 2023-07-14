Canucks Could Have the Next Chris Tanev in Jacob Truscott

The Vancouver Canucks have been adding a lot of defencemen to their prospect pool over the last few years. While only one of them was a first-round pick (Tom Willander), players like Akito Hirose, Cole McWard, Elias Pettersson, Kirill Kudryavtsev, Hunter Brzustewicz, and Sawyer Mynio all have intriguing potential despite being undrafted free agents or late-round selections.

Jacob Truscott, who was one of the last picks of the old regime led by former general manager Jim Benning, also falls into that category as he’s steadily climbed the prospect depth chart since being drafted in 2020. Selected 144th overall out of the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), he is now in his senior year at the vaunted University of Michigan and is set to be their new captain, taking over from Nick Blankenburg.

Introducing the Captain of Team 102, 𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗯 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘁𝘁!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/yo1Ud16HlE — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) June 22, 2023

Truscott may not be the most exciting defensive prospect the Canucks have in their system, but he could turn out to be an underrated gem in the vein of Chris Tanev. When he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2010 out of the Rochester Institute of Technology, no one expected him to play in the NHL – let alone become a bonafide top-four defenceman. Truscott has the tools to become just that for the Canucks in the future. So with that said, let’s take a look at his hockey journey so far and what he could provide the team as soon as 2024-25.

Truscott’s Time With USNTDP, Wolverines & Team USA

Before debuting with the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA, Truscott was a part of the USNTDP where he played three seasons including his draft year in 2020. He finished with 10 goals and 38 points in 102 games between the U17, U18, and USNTDP Juniors teams and was touted as a “technically skilled passer who can thread the needle in all three zones” in Elite Prospects’ 2020 Draft Guide. He ended up being a fifth-round pick of the Canucks and was committed to the University of Michigan for the 2020-21 season.

Playing for the Wolverines was a dream come true for the Michigan native as Truscott grew up cheering for the maize and blue.

Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed about playing hockey for Michigan…My grandpa [Charlie Truscott] and my parents [Charles and Lori] would take me to games. My grandpa has been one of my biggest supporters.

Truscott finished with only five points in 26 games in his freshman year but showed signs of becoming a solid top-four defenceman for the Wolverines in the seasons to come. He worked on becoming a trusted penalty killer and was given a bigger role in his sophomore campaign – a role he ended up thriving in.

Jacob Truscott, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

“Every year, I want to get better and accept a bigger role with this team and I think that’s something I did well this year. I was able to get more opportunities, play top minutes, and get on the penalty kill. It’s very competitive back there and I thought everything turned out well,” said Truscott in a conversation with Canucks Army’s Chris Faber.

Not only that, but Truscott became the perfect partner for 2021 fourth-overall pick Luke Hughes who broke out in his freshman season to the tune of 17 goals and 39 points. Truscott was the calming defensive presence that allowed Hughes to do his thing offensively without worrying about whether his own zone was taken care of; much like Tanev was for the elder Quinn Hughes during his time with the Canucks.

Truscott finished his sophomore year with two goals and 17 points in 40 games, along with an impressive plus-28 in the plus/minus column. He also was named to Team USA’s roster for the 2022 World Juniors and played five uneventful games where he only posted a plus-3 on the stat sheet. However, that’s not a bad thing since he’s more known for his penalty-killing, leadership, and overall defensive game.

Before the tournament began, Truscott garnered praise for his poise on the blue line and quiet leadership in the dressing room from Team USA’s head coach Nate Lehman and teammate Mackie Samoskevich.

“I just see poise…I see two years of college hockey. … It doesn’t seem to me like anything is coming at him too fast.” – Nate Lehman (from ‘Jacob Truscott quietly leads Michigan, Team USA’, The Michigan Daily, 8/8/22)

I mean, he’s really been getting after it in the gym…That’s one thing I’ve noticed. … I think he’ll be a leader on this team for sure. – Mackie Samoskevich

Truscott’s leadership was rewarded with an “A” on his jersey for the 2022-23 season. He also showed more steady improvement in his overall game. Coupled with his already smart defensive play, his physicality and stick-checking got better as he continued to provide the Wolverines with a calming shutdown presence alongside Hughes. Unfortunately, he got injured towards the end of the season after taking a hit to the head from St. Louis Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud (from ‘No. 7 Michigan returns home after big win, but injuries continue to mount’, MLive, 1/24/23). Despite that, he still finished his junior year with a career-high four goals and 16 points in 23 games, including three goals in his final three games.

Truscott Set To Become De Facto Leader on Wolverines’ Back End in 2023-24

Unsurprisingly, Truscott will be getting a new defensive partner this season as Hughes will be transitioning to either the NHL or American Hockey League full-time. Hughes made his New Jersey Devils debut at the end of 2022-23 and even appeared in the postseason finishing with his first NHL tally and four points across two regular season games and three playoff games.

Jacob Truscott, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

With the newly-stiched “C” on his jersey, Truscott will be the elder statesman on the blue line and will likely see another Devils prospect in Seamus Casey beside him on the top pairing. He will be relied upon again as their primary penalty killer and shutdown option against the other teams’ top lines and power play units. He might even see the power play a little more, which could lead to another career year offensively. All in all, he is poised to have a massive year with the Wolverines, and barring the Canucks deciding not to sign him, could make his pro debut with the Abbotsford Canucks as soon as the AHL Playoffs.

What Is Truscott’s Floor & Ceiling in the NHL?

As mentioned, Truscott has all the tools to become a no-nonsense defender that pairs well with an offensive dynamo like Quinn Hughes. He might not have the shot-blocking presence of Tanev, but his style is definitely reminiscent of the former Canuck that was once famously described by Kevin Bieksa as a player that could play the game with a cigarette in his mouth (from ‘Bieksa on Canucks youngster Tanev: give the kid a light’, The Province, 6/10/11).

Chris Tanev, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Truscott has the same calmness to his game as he’s rarely flashy. He just does his job out there with poise, moving the puck out of his own zone cleanly, and complementing the game of his defence partner. So, I see his ceiling as a top-four shutdown/penalty-killing defenceman and his floor as a bottom-pair/seventh defenceman that can step into the lineup in a pinch and kill penalties. Not bad for a fifth-round pick, right?