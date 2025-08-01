Canucks Not Done, a Ferraro Trade & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one NHL insider believes the Dakota Joshua trade was just the start of whatever the Vancouver Canucks have perculating on the trade market. Meanwhile, Mario Ferraro is reportedly open to a trade out of San Jose. How far apart are the Minnesota Wild and Marco Rossi on a deal? Finally, where are things at with the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid? Are they having serious discussions yet?

Canucks “Not Done” With Dakota Joshua Trade

Jeff Marek stirred speculation this week by hinting that the Vancouver Canucks’ trade of Dakota Joshua “is not done yet.” While moving Joshua helped clear cap space—especially after acquiring Evander Kane—some were surprised to see a physical, fan-favorite forward shipped out for minimal return.

Marek’s comment suggests that offloading Joshua’s deal may be part of a bigger plan. The Canucks are reportedly eyeing a second-line center and preparing for a deeper playoff run, and clearing salary could be the first step. With the 2025-26 cap at $95.5 million, Vancouver may be positioning itself to make a more impactful move.

Dakota Joshua, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For now, the follow-up move remains unclear, but it’s evident the Canucks are playing the long game as they reshape their roster for the coming season.

Is Mario Ferraro Open to Trade?

San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro is entering the final year of his four-year, $13 million contract, and trade speculation is heating up once again. While Ferraro hasn’t formally requested a move, The Fourth Period reports he’s open to playing elsewhere.

With San Jose adding three new defensemen — John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, and Dmitry Orlov — the timing may be right for a deal. Ferraro has often played higher in the lineup than ideal and could thrive in a more fitting role as a No. 4 or 5 on a contender.

Potential suitors include the Avalanche, Lightning, Jets, and Flames, all reportedly showing interest this offseason.

Marco Rossi Trade Looking Unlikely… What Now?

As per NHL insider Frank Seravalli, a Marco Rossi trade is starting to appear unlikely at this point. He said he still wouldn’t totally close the door on the idea of a potential trade because several teams are still looking for top six forward help.

Jeff Marek wondered if the Canucks would show interest. Meanwhile, Michael Russo of The Athletic says the Wild and Rossi’s camp are still far apart in contract discussions. It is believed the two sides haven’t talked in some time. Rossi is worried the Wild will not allow him to earn the chance to up his value on a bridge deal, while the Wild don’t believe he’s worth anywhere near what he’s asking for.

Oilers Respecting McDavid’s Time, But GM Has Good Talks

Oilers GM Stan Bowman said that he’s waiting for life to calm down a bit for Connor McDavid, who is currently in France with Leon Draisaitl for his friend’s wedding. Bowman noted that he hasn’t had any detailed conversations yet about an extension. That said, the Oilers are very encouraged by all the conversations that have been had to date. He said, “I do expect to have some conversations with them soon.”

Most insiders believe the McDavid deal is just a matter of when and not if. It’s about the timing and giving McDavid some space to enjoy his summer before getting down to signing a deal almost everyone believes is a formality. The last conversations will be about term.

