Canucks Re-Sign Tyler Myers to 3-Year Contract

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenceman Tyler Myers to a three-year contract worth $3 million average annual value (AAV). It was almost a foregone conclusion that he was going to return to Vancouver, and now it’s official as he took a massive discount from his previous contract where he was paid $6 million AAV.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with D Tyler Myers on a three-year contract with a $3M AAV. pic.twitter.com/JFivtNZaZP — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 27, 2024

Myers is coming off his most productive season with the Canucks, recording five goals and 29 points in 77 games along with a plus-16 in the plus/minus column. He played a solid defensive game under head coach Rick Tocchet and avoided the bad penalties and mistakes that plagued him under previous coaches Travis Green and Bruce Boudreau.

Myers was often a whipping boy for Canucks fans and analysts, often dubbed the “Chaos Giraffe” for his gaffs defensively. Under Tocchet and defence coach Adam Foote, he cleaned that part of his game up and became a key part of the defence corps. He was even part of a shutdown pairing tasked with limiting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the playoffs. Hopefully, he can be that type of two-way defenceman for the duration of his new contract. Clearly, general manager Patrik Allvin values his presence and wants him a part of his roster for the foreseeable future.

“Tyler has been a valued member of our organization and we are very happy to have him back with our team…He brings a unique skillset to the ice and is a key member of our leadership group. Tyler is a big, strong, physical defenceman who fits in nicely on our backend.” Patrik Allvin after re-signing Myers

Allvin Gets Another Free Agent Signed

Allvin has been a busy man over the last week or so. He re-signed restricted free agent (RFA) Filip Hronek to a long-term contract, then signed pending unrestricted free agent Teddy Blueger to a two-year deal, traded Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty’s rights to the Chicago Blackhawks, re-signed Dakota Joshua to a four-year contract, and finally Myers to this three-year pact. He will now set his sights on Nikita Zadorov, and potentially Elias Lindholm (although that seems to be more unlikely by the day). He also has money to spend in free agency to go after the likes of Jake Guentzel or Tyler Toffoli. Needless to say, it should be an interesting end of June and beginning of July for Canucks fans.