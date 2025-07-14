Canucks Structured the Brock Boeser Contract Perfectly

When free agency opened on July 1, the Vancouver Canucks shocked everyone when they re-signed star winger Brock Boeser to a seven-year contract extension. The entire hockey world felt it was inevitable for him to test the market and join a different team, but it seemed like his heart was in Vancouver, and he wanted to stay with the team that drafted him back in 2015. Although the Canucks were hesitant to give him a seven-year deal, Vancouver’s upper management structured this contract perfectly for their team to have success throughout it.

The Cap Hit

Vancouver signed Boeser to a seven-year extension with an average annual value of $7.25 million per season. For what Boeser has done for the Canucks over the past eight seasons and what he means to the organization as a whole, that is a very fair cap hit for both sides and one that, in my opinion, highly benefits the Canucks. With the salary cap set to grow exponentially throughout this contract, signing the star winger to an AAV that is very reasonable now will only end up looking even better as the years go on. As of this season, Boeser’s contract only takes up 7.59% of Vancouver’s cap. That number will decrease drastically by the end of the contract. With projections for the 2027-28 salary cap at $113.5 million, we cannot predict what the cap will be when this contract expires in 2032, but we can guarantee it will be significantly higher than the projected number for 2027-28.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Then you look at Boeser’s play over his career. He has been a staple of the Canucks’ offence since he began as a full-time player back in the 2017-18 season. He has been a goal-scoring machine for Vancouver during his tenure and recently came off a 40-goal season back in 2023-24. He took a dip in production last season, but with everything happening with the Canucks both on and off the ice, it makes sense why he scored fewer goals. Having a player of his calibre secured for the next seven years, knowing what a great performer he is on the ice and what he brings to the locker room for just over $7 million, is great for this team.

Contract Clauses

An overlooked part of contracts is the trade protection put in them. Such as a no-movement clause (NMC), no-trade clause (NTC), etc. Certain teams have been negatively affected by the clauses they have given out. Most recently, the Toronto Maple Leafs with their inability to trade Mitch Marner at the height of his value because of a no-movement clause that began in the final two years of his previous contract. Due to this clause, Toronto was unable to move him without Marner giving them permission to trade him to a certain team. Boeser was given certain trade protection in his new deal, but the protection works in the Canucks favour. He received a no-movement clause for the first four seasons of the contract, but does not have one for the final three seasons and instead has a 15-team no-trade list.

This is a small but big and crucial advantage for the Canucks that they have implemented in several other contracts they have signed. They give players NMCs for the first half of their contracts and then modified NTCs for the final few seasons of their contracts. In this case, Boeser will have all the control in terms of a potential trade for the first four seasons. But the odds of Vancouver trading him in that time are highly unlikely, since he will be in his prime and hopefully contributing greatly to the Canucks on deep playoff runs. Then, once the contract gets towards its end, and he instead has a 15-team no-trade list for the final three seasons, and if the Canucks would entertain the idea of trading him, they can trade him to half of the league without him having to approve the deal. A good and tidy piece of business by general manager Patrik Allvin and company.

Boeser’s new contract is a great deal for both him and the Canucks, and will only look better for Vancouver as time goes on. But with important clauses being added to the new deal, they have a little bit more security in their investment if things go south at the end of it. Both sides get what they wanted, and we will see if this ends in more wins.