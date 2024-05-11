What a Capitals & Kings Dubois-for-Kuemper Trade Looks Like

Jeff Marek recently reported in his “Rink Fries” report that he “got a note from someone from an NHL team (not LA or Washington) wondering if a Pierre Luc Dubois for Darcy Kuemper deal could make sense for both teams.” He cites the Los Angeles Kings’ need for goaltending and the Washington Capitals’ lack of star power as a reason to swap the two underwhelming players. The offseason is only now getting started, but does a Kuemper for Dubois trade make sense, and how could a trade work?

Salary Cap’s Impact

The main issue for the Kings heading into the offseason is their anticipated lack of cap space. The team has a lot of players to sign, such as Quinton Byfield, Matt Roy, and Jordan Spence, and is not expected to have much additional salary room. With much of the core under contract through next season, there are not many ways to shed cap space outside of moving Dubois, so shedding his deal while adding a goaltender could be a smart decision that also frees up cap space. With Dubois making $8.5 million for the next seven seasons, it would be hard to find a player who makes more than Dubois, so almost any trade would free the Kings up to solidify the lineup elsewhere.

For the Capitals, they will be trading their projected backup goaltender who is set to make $5.25 million for the next three seasons while bringing in a center with the potential to score 30-plus goals and 70-plus points. With Nicklas Backstrom not expected to return to the NHL, adding Dubois is likely the team’s best chance at adding an elite center, at least without giving up a surplus of elite talent.

As well, the Capitals, despite many believing they should prepare for a rebuild, have shown no signs of doing so. With Alexander Ovechkin set to be 39 years old at the start of next season, the franchise is likely to do whatever it takes to surround him with the talent necessary to reach Wayne Gretzky’s 894 regular season goal record. The Capitals are expected to have around $6 million in cap space after signing their pending free agents, so swapping Kuemper for Dubois would logistically fit.

Building a Blueprint

With Kuemper and Dubois the main assets in a potential trade, what else would need to be involved? Both Washington and Los Angeles fans likely believe their side should receive additional assets, but that is not the case. In assessing Dubois’ value alone, it is still likely a positive, or at least net zero. His upside of scoring north of 30 goals and 70 points would be enough for teams to be willing to take a chance under his current contract. For Kuemper, he is coming off of the worst season of his career, and his track record for goaltenders shows there may not be much hope for him.

Jack Campbell was signed by the Edmonton Oilers the same offseason as Kuemper and has been nothing short of a disappointment. He has a career 22-13-4 record with a .886 save percentage and 3.53 goals-against average in Edmonton, most recently being placed on waivers in the early weeks of the 2023-24 season. While Kuemper’s stats are not as bad as Campbell’s, his value is likely closer to Campbell’s than many may realize.

With all of that said, the difference in value between the two players is not much. Dubois likely has the edge given his upside and positional value, as well as the package he was traded for in the 2023 offseason. However, Washington would be unlikely to provide any substantial pieces in a trade given his underwhelming season. They could throw in one of the three 2025 second-round picks they possess or try to provide similar value elsewhere.

Since Washington has star American Hockey League (AHL) goaltender Clay Stevenson poised to join the NHL next season, they would be unlikely to target the signing rights of Cam Talbot or David Rittich. If called up, Stevenson could team up with Lindgren to form one of the league’s premier, young goaltending tandems while making under $2 million combined. In the end, a trade would likely be Dubois for Kuemper and a 2025 second or third-round pick given the two players’ recent struggles.

While this report is credible, fans should also take it with a grain of salt. There is no hiding the Kings have had an interest in adding a goaltender, so believing Kuemper to be the one to come to fruition has as high of a chance of happening as any of the others. As well, the window to trade Dubois before his no-trade clause kicks in is dwindling, so getting a trade to happen before the July 1 deadline may not be the most realistic.