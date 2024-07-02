Capitals’ 2024-25 Schedule Released

On Tuesday, the NHL announced the regular-season schedules for all 32 clubs, including the Washington Capitals. This season will be the Caps’ 50th Anniversary celebration with special nights to commemorate their entrance into the league, along with the Kansas City Scouts, in the 1974-75 season.

Capitals’ Home Stretches

The Capitals open their 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12, against the New Jersey Devils. They play their first three games at home with matchups against the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, before heading on the road to face the Devils on Saturday, Oct. 19. As the Capitals noted on their website, they have a few homestands throughout the campaign: “The Capitals have five homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being a five-game homestand at Capital One Arena from Feb. 23 to March 3.”

The five-game homestand includes games against the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Ottawa Senators.

Road Trips and First Matchups With Utah

Per the Capitals’ website, “Washington also has five stretches of at least three consecutive road games, including a season-long five-game road trip from Jan. 21-30,” including games versus the Oilers, Kraken, the Vancouver Canucks, Flames, and Senators.

Washington Capitals Celebrate (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This campaign will also be the first time the team faces off against the new Utah hockey team, which will make its debut in 2024-25. The first time Washington plays Utah will be away on Monday, Nov. 18. Utah will then travel to D.C. to take on the Capitals on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 12:30 PM Eastern time.

Capitals’ Afternoon Games

Speaking of afternoon games, Washington has a few, including a 3 PM home game versus the New York Islanders on Friday, Nov. 29, and a 12:30 matinee against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on New Year’s Eve.

Here are all of Washington’s afternoon matchups in 2024-25:

Saturday, Nov. 2 – 5 PM vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Nov. 3 – 5 PM @ Carolina Hurricanes

Friday, Nov.29 – 3 PM vs. New York Islanders

Sunday, Dec. 22 – 5 PM vs. Los Angeles Kings

Sunday, Dec. 29 – 5 PM @ Detroit Red Wings

Tuesday, Dec. 31 – 12:30 PM vs. Boston Bruins

Saturday, Jan. 4 – 12 PM vs. New York Rangers

Sunday, Feb. 9 – 12:30 PM vs. Utah

Saturday, Feb. 22 – 1 PM @ Pittsburgh Penguins

Sunday, Feb. 23 – 1 PM vs. Edmonton Oilers

Saturday, March 1 – 12:30 PM vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Sunday, March 9 – 3:30 PM vs. Seattle Kraken

Saturday, March 15 – 5 PM @ San Jose Sharks

Saturday, March 22 – 5 PM vs. Florida Panthers

Sunday, March 30 – 3 PM vs. Buffalo Sabres

Sunday, April 6 – 12:30 PM @ New York Islanders

Some important dates to keep an eye on: Washington plays Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 8′; Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 21; Jan. 18 is the second appearance for Crosby and Pittsburgh at Capital One Arena; Feb. 4 is against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers; Feb. 23 is when Connor McDavid and the Oilers come to D.C.; March 22 is when the Panthers play in Washington again; April 4 is when Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks visit; and the regular season home finale takes place April 13 versus the Blue Jackets.

Full Capitals schedule for 2024-25 pic.twitter.com/Hx6q7t0ahO — Sammi Silber 🏒 (@sammisilber) July 2, 2024

It will be a special season for the Capitals. There are some good matchups, new players who will be playing their first seasons in Washington, including Andrew Mangiapane and Matt Roy, and a 50th Anniversary to enjoy. It will be fun for all involved.