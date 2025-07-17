Top 8 Must-See Capitals Games in 2025-26

The Washington Capitals are now aware of the journey they must undertake to defend their status as the best team in the Eastern Conference. Washington roared to an 8-2-0 start in their first 10 games of the 2024-25 season, which helped set the tone for the rest of the campaign. The Capitals finished with a 51-22-9 record and 111 points. With Alex Ovechkin now installed as the NHL’s all-time regular-season scoring leader, the 2025-26 season is shaping up to be a must-follow campaign in Washington. Here are eight must-see games from the recently released 2025-26 schedule.

Boston Bruins – Capitals One Arena – 10/08/25

The Capitals start their 51st season in the NHL with a home game against the Boston Bruins, an Original Six franchise. Washington was 2-1-0 against Boston last season, including a 3-1 win on home ice on New Year’s Eve 2024.

Boston added James Hagens with the seventh-overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, but the center could return to the NCAA for another shot at a college championship. With Jeremy Swayman in the net, Charley McAvoy on defense, and David Pastrnak leading the offense, the Bruins should still pose a stiff challenge this season despite their 33-39-10 record in 2024-25.

New York Islanders – UBS Arena – 10/11/25 & New York Rangers – Madison Square Garden – 10/12/25

Three nights later, the Capitals embark on their first road trip with a visit to New York and the team’s first back-to-back of the season. First up is a visit to UBS Arena on Long Island for a meeting with the New York Islanders. The next night, Washington visits Midtown Manhattan to play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Despite a 35-35-12 record, the Islanders vaulted up the draft board thanks to the NHL Draft Lottery selection process, chose Matthew Schaefer first overall at the 2025 NHL Draft, and traded Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens for winger Emil Heineman and two first-round picks in the 2025 draft. Those picks were used to select winger Victor Eklund at 16th overall and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson 17th overall.

The Rangers entered the 2024-25 season with extremely high expectations, but finished with a 39-36-7 record and were out of the playoff picture. Chris Kreider was traded to Anaheim in June, while K’Andre Miller was sent south to the Carolina Hurricanes on July 1. Vladislav Gavrikov, a 6-foot-3 defenseman, was the big-ticket player the Rangers brought via in free agency.

The Capitals were 2-1-0 against the Islanders in 2024-25, with the only loss being the game in which Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky with his 895th career regular-season goal on April 6, 2025. Washington totaled 15 goals in three games against the Rangers in 2024-25 on the way to a 3-0 record in 2024-25.

Carolina Hurricanes – Lenovo Center – 11/15/25

Neither team will quickly forget the feisty, five-game series last spring. With the addition of Nikolaj Ehlers and Miller, Carolina became a more dangerous offensive squad this summer, but otherwise, both clubs feature familiar-looking rosters entering the 2025-26 season. There could be some early fireworks in Raleigh, North Carolina, in November.

While it seems to matter a bit less after a playoff series, Washington and Carolina split the season series, 2-2-0, during the 2024-25 season.

Montreal Canadiens – Bell Centre – 11/20/25

In contrast to the second-round exit to Carolina, the five-game Round 1 series victory over the Montreal Canadiens filled Capitals fans with hope. Tom Wilson was everywhere in the series, including becoming a viral meme for taunting the Canadiens in Game 3, and could have a target on his back this fall.

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during overtime in Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

With the addition of Dobson to the blue line, Montreal will look to improve upon its 40-31-11 record from 2024-25. As above against Carolina, it seems less relevant following a playoff matchup, but the Capitals were 2-0-1 against Montreal last season.

Philadelphia Flyers – Capital One Arena – 02/25/26

When looking at Rick Tocchet’s bench in Philadelphia, Capitals fans will see a familiar face as assistant coach Todd Reirden moved up I-95 to join the new coaching crew for the Flyers after spending four seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Reirden replaced Barry Trotz with the difficult task of leading the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals into the 2018-19 season. He lasted two seasons before being dismissed from Washington in August 2020.

As for the current Flyers roster, Trevor Zegras was added to the top-six forward group in Philadelphia alongside Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett, and Matvei Michkov. The Flyers added a high-end winger prospect in Porter Martone with the sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, who could push for an opening-night roster spot or opt for a place in the NCAA next fall.

Related: 2026 Winter Olympics Schedule & Group Pairings Announced

Washington collected four wins in a series sweep over the Flyers last season, including 10 goals in 24 hours during a home-and-home series in October. After watching athletes participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics without him (and Russia) next season, Ovechkin should be in fine form once the NHL hits the ice again in late February.

Colorado Avalanche – Ball Arena – 01/19/26

Washington sets out for a two-week-long road trip to the West Coast with a visit to the Colorado Avalanche in January. The West Coast road swing includes stops against the Vancouver Canucks, the Calgary Flames, the Edmonton Oilers, the Seattle Kraken, and Detroit Red Wings.

Washington split the season series, 1-1-0 against the Avalanche, Canucks, and Flames, while sweeping the season matchups, 2-0-0, with the Oilers and Kraken. The Capitals owned a 2-1-0 series record against the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season.

Utah Mammoth – Capital One Arena – 03/07/26

This will mark the first appearance by the Utah Mammoth in the Nation’s Capital as the team’s new name was unveiled earlier this summer. Utah made a massive splash by acquiring J.J. Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres this offseason and looks to make some noise in the Western Conference. The Capitals went 1-0-1 in the series with Utah, including a game-tying goal from Wilson with 91 seconds left on the scoreboard to force overtime in a 5-4 shootout loss on Feb. 9, 2025, at Capital One Arena.

While there will undoubtedly be many interesting games on the 2025-26 Capitals’ schedule as it unfolds, the eight games above represent some of the more intriguing matchups for Washington based on storylines or good, old-fashioned rivalry developed from the intensity of the playoffs. Only time will tell if Washington can weather the storm to finish atop the Eastern Conference standings again in 2025-26.