Charge’s Late Jailbreak Goal Earns Them 3-2 Win Over Victoire

For the final time of the 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season, the Montreal Victoire faced off against the Ottawa Charge on April 26. The Victoire already won the season series, taking four of the five previous games, but the Charge would not let them have the last laugh. The Charge took the victory, 3-2.

Game Recap

Nine minutes into the first period, Laura Stacey and Stephanie Markowski each took a seat for roughing. With a little over a minute left on the 4-on-4, Jocelyne Larocque sent the puck across the ice for Shiann Darkangelo, who picked it up at the blue line. She skated it further into the Charge’s offensive zone as Ashton Bell skated up to the net. Darkangelo passed to Bell as she got closer, and with a shot, Bell put Ottawa on the board with her second goal of the season.

Ottawa Charge celebrate a goal (Photo by: Josh Kim / Ottawa Charge)

Just three minutes later, Darkangelo and Tereza Vanisova passed the puck back and forth to each other as they skated into the Charge’s offensive zone. Vanisova passed it up to Brianne Jenner, up near the net. With a shot, Jenner increased the Charge’s lead to two.

With 28 seconds left to go in the first period, Jennifer Gardiner passed the puck to Stacey, but she couldn’t find a scoring chance. She spotted Anna Wilgren at the blue line and dropped the biscuit down to her. She skated up a little further from the line and took a shot through the Victoire’s offensive zone. Wilgren put Montreal on the board with just 22 seconds left in the first.

At 11:58 on the clock, Anna Meixner took a seat for interference. From the faceoff, Danielle Serdachny took a seat for a faceoff violation. The Victoire had a full two-minute 5-on-3 chance, but Gwyneth Philips kept the Charge’s lead. The second period came to an end with no change in the score.

Six minutes into the third period, the Charge tried to get the puck out of the Victoire’s offensive zone. However, it bounced off of Kristin O’Neill’s skate to stay in the zone. Catherine Dubois picked up the loose puck and skated it up to the net. She took a shot and tied the game.

Halfway into the third period, Wilgren took a seat for an illegal body check on Jenner. Jenner went down the tunnel to seek medical attention, but returned to the bench shortly after; glad to see she was okay.

Just over a minute to go in the third, Darkangelo took a seat for slashing Marie-Philip Poulin. As the clock ticked down, the Charge stole the puck away from the Victoire’s possession. Gabbie Hughes had it tied up by the boards, and sent a pass down the ice for Bell. She took a shot and scored her second goal of the game. With a jailbreak goal, Bell sprung Darkangelo from the box and clinched the win for Ottawa.

Next Up

The Victoire will host the Boston Fleet on Monday, April 28. The Charge will host the Minnesota Frost on Wednesday, April 30.