Checking in on the Vancouver Canucks’ 2024 NHL Draft Class

We have officially entered June, meaning there is less than a month until the 2025 NHL Draft. The Vancouver Canucks currently own a pick in every round of the upcoming draft and have a chance to add seven new prospects to their organization. But before we look to the future, let’s take a look back at the Canucks’ 2024 draft class and see how all players have progressed this season. Vancouver made five selections in the 2024 NHL Draft, and all players have managed to take strides this season.

Round 3, Pick 93: Melvin Fernström, RW, Örebro HK (J20 Nationell)

Vancouver did not have any selections in the first two rounds of the 2024 Draft, as both picks were given up in trades. Their first-round pick was traded to the Calgary Flames for Elias Lindholm, and their second-round pick was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with Jason Dickinson, for Riley Stillman.

Related: Revisiting the Canucks’ 2023 Draft Class

So the Canucks needed to have trust in their scouting staff for their first pick, and they went with winger Melvin Fernström. Fernström primarily played in the J20 Nationell with Örebro HK in 2023-24 and scored 31 goals, 32 assists, and 63 points in 45 games for his club. He was even able to play six games in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). This season, Fernström played primarily in the SHL and played a total of 48 games, but saw his usual point totals decrease mightily in his new league, as he only scored 17 points in 48 games.

Fernström still dominated within his age group, as he scored 18 points in the 12 games he played this season in the J20 league. Although the Canucks’ top pick from last draft, Fernström is no longer a member of the organization, as he was traded along with multiple other pieces to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Marcus Pettersson deal.

Round 4, Pick 125: Riley Patterson, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

With their next pick in the draft, Vancouver selected centre Riley Patterson of the Barrie Colts. Patterson entered the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) a season late as he was exploring NCAA offers, but came to the Colts the season he was drafted, which was also his first season in the OHL. With all of those factors still in play, Patterson put together a respectable 2023-24 campaign by scoring 29 goals and 33 assists for a total of 62 points in 68 games. He scored three points in six playoff games for Barrie in 2024.

Riley Patterson, Barrie Colts (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

This season, he was in a bigger role as a veteran player. Patterson stayed consistent with the season before, scoring 25 goals and 34 assists, totalling 59 points in 64 games. Even by scoring fewer points than the previous season, Patterson had a slightly better point-per-game rate, improving from 0.91 to 0.92. He was set to be a key contributor for the Colts in the playoffs, but an injury struck him during Barrie’s run, and he was only able to play seven games. He contributed mightily during those games by scoring 10 points, but sadly, the Colts lost in four straight games to the Oshawa Generals.

Round 6, Pick 162: Anthony Romani, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Without a fifth-round pick, Vancouver ended up getting the first pick in the sixth round thanks to a prior trade that they made with the San Jose Sharks. With this pick, the Canucks selected Anthony Romani of the North Bay Battalion. Romani was an overaged player, eligible for the 2023 Draft, but went unselected. In 2023-24, he proved all of his doubters wrong and scored 58 goals and 111 points, finishing first in the OHL in goal scoring and second in points. He was bound to be a difference maker for the Battalion in the 2024 Playoffs, but an injury limited him to just three postseason games.

Romani looked to contribute more to the Battalion in 2024-25, but he was traded to Barrie after only six games. This trade was a huge deal in the league and allowed Romani to team up with Patterson, as the two knew each other from Canucks development camp. Romani only played 29 regular-season games with Barrie due to injury, but was still able to score 30 points. Just like Patterson, Romani also only played seven games in the playoffs, but still was able to contribute 11 points for the Colts on their run to the Eastern Conference Final. Before season’s end, Romani committed to play at Michigan State University next season and will continue his career with the Spartans in 2025-26 (from ‘Canucks prospect Anthony Romani ready to give it the new college try,’ The Province, 5/22/25).

Round 6, Pick 189: Parker Alcos, D, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

With the Canucks’ final pick in the sixth round, they went with local B.C. boy Parker Alcos of the Edmonton Oil Kings. Alcos is a prototypical defensive defenceman who stands at 6-foot-3 and 181 pounds that shoots right-handed, which is always a needed commodity in the NHL. Alcos won’t pop up on the score sheet often, as he only scored 15 points in 2023-24 and 13 points this season, but he impacts the game in other ways. Alcos is a great skater for his height and always seems to be in the right position when he needs to break up an offensive chance. Elite Prospects content director Cam Robinson spoke very highly of Alcos after he was drafted, saying, “He might my favourite pick for [the Canucks] at the Draft.”

Round 7, Pick 221: Basile Sansonnens, D, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

Lastly, Vancouver selected Swiss defenceman Basile Sansonnens from HC Fribourg-Gottéron U20 of Switzerland’s junior league. In Sansonnens’ draft season with Fribourg-Gottéron, he showed his range and skating capabilities, along with his puck-shielding skills. This season, he was loaned out to the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and played 54 games with the Rimouski Océanic.

Sansonnens was able to adapt somewhat quickly to the smaller ice surface and North American game, as he scored 12 points, which was quadruple the amount he had scored the season prior with his club in Switzerland. Along with his 54 regular-season games, he also played 23 playoff games with Rimouski and helped them reach the QMJHL Final, sadly losing to the Moncton Wildcats. The Océanic got another chance at redemption as they automatically qualified for the 2025 Memorial Cup, but were sadly the first team eliminated from the tournament. For next season, Sansonnens will return to Switzerland to play in the country’s top league for Lausanne HC.

With only five selections in the 2024 Draft, Vancouver has so far made the most of their selections, as the team was able to flip one prospect into a top four defenceman and the remaining prospects could turn into useful players for the franchise.