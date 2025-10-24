Cole Caufield Is Driving Canadiens’ Early Success

Last night, in one of the best hockey games of the season, Cole Caufield scored twice in under a minute, but the Montreal Canadiens couldn’t hold off the Edmonton Oilers in a wild 6–5 loss on Thursday night. The 24-year-old winger, who’d been quiet in his previous two games, now has seven goals and 10 points in nine games as he continues to drive Montreal’s top line and power play.

Caulfield has always been a player who thrives on the edge of moments, the kind of scorer who can swing a team’s emotional temperature almost overnight. After a muted start to the season, he has now become better than a point-a-game player. His scoring ability has rapidly become part of October’s defining story in Montreal. Even with last night’s loss on the road, the Canadiens are 6-3 and sit in first place in the Atlantic Division.

Caufield Finds His Rhythm in Montreal’s Offence

There is a visible rhythm to Caufield’s game. The first-step acceleration is sharper, his reads quicker, and his release from the faceoff circle unmistakable. His season began modestly: a quiet opener on Oct. 8 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, followed by a minimal output against the Detroit Red Wings, with limited scoring and a minus rating. The early games suggested he was adjusting to new opponents, new systems, and the weight of expectation after last season’s 37-goal, 70-point campaign.

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But the spark came against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 12, when Caufield scored on the power play, aided by Nick Suzuki and Zachary Bolduc. From there, the rhythm found him. Multi-point performances against the Seattle Kraken and Nashville Predators weren’t merely about finishing—they were a statement that he was fully engaged, reading the ice with precision, and synchronizing with teammates in a way that elevates an entire unit. Montreal’s offence, still balancing youth and development, now feeds off his timing. When Caufield strikes, the team begins to believe in itself.

Caufield’s Presence Shapes Key Canadiens’ Moments

The distinction between potential and presence is subtle but critical. Caufield’s career-best season last year marked him as a scorer to watch, but his current form shows something more: he is becoming a player around whom the Canadiens can structure crucial moments. Head coach Martin St. Louis deploys him in overtime, on special teams, and in late-game situations that once would have leaned on veterans.

Caufield’s defensive awareness has improved, backchecking is sharper, and his reads across the ice have matured. These are the hallmarks of a player transforming from a streaky scorer into a cornerstone.

Clutch Performance Highlights Caufield’s Progression

Analyzing his game-by-game logs reinforces the narrative. Between Oct. 14 and 16, against the Kraken and the Predators, Caufield scored two goals and two assists in consecutive games—back-to-back multi-point nights highlighting both his finishing and playmaking. Across the season’s first stretch, ice time has been consistent—17 to 21 minutes per game. That demonstrates the coaching staff’s trust.

Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield celebrates with his teammates (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Even in quieter early contests, his engagement never waned, contributing to power plays and defensive sequences. Caulfield is not only scoring; he is part of the fabric of every game.

Caufield Has Become a Symbol of the Canadiens’ October Progress

Montreal remains a team in evolution, balancing youthful promise with the hard truths of inconsistency. Caufield has become the bridge between those realities. His growth is emblematic of the franchise itself: mistakes, adjustments, and flashes of brilliance that signal what is possible when talent aligns with opportunity. Caufield’s emergence as a central figure in the Canadiens’ story suggests that he’s a player who can both inspire and deliver, changing how the team (and the fans) view what is possible this season.

The challenge will be sustainability. Hot streaks will ebb, and the pressure will mount, but Caufield has shown he can handle both the moments that define games and the grind that defines a season. Montreal doesn’t need him to score every night. Instead, they need him to become front and center on a team where individual players working together can tip the balance.

As October ends, the youthful Canadiens are in the midst of the battle. In part, that’s because night after night, Caufield is delivering the goods for his team. The Canadiens are a team to watch.