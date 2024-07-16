Colorado Avalanche Top 20 Prospects: Post-2024 NHL Draft

This offseason, the Colorado Avalanche addressed key areas in their prospect pool. They traded out of the first round and made multiple trades to maximize their draft picks for future drafts, while also acquiring some players who fell in the draft.

With the organization in win-now mode, every draft pick has an impact. It determines who can contribute in the future and helps keep the championship window open a little longer. This ranking will be exclusive to players with rookie status in the NHL—players under 21 and/or those who have played fewer than 16 regular-season games.

This ranking is based on many factors, including potential, probability of making the NHL, scouting/insider reports, and my gut feeling from what I have seen and how they could fit in the Avalanche system – meaning, some players lower on the list could be better than those ranked higher in the future.

20. (C) Maxmilian Curran – 2024, 161st Overall

Tri-City Americans (WHL) 40 GP, 5G, 32 P

Give Maxmilian Curran some space, and he’ll find the best play. He has a good eye for the quick pass to a speedy teammate and can also hold onto the puck to wait for a teammate to get open, tricking defenders. While he prefers creating plays, he also knows when to take a shot, hold off, or make a simple play and get ready for the puck to return to him.

Newly added to the list from the 2024 Draft, he could have been listed a bit higher, but his season was limited due to an injury. He still performed well in the limited games he played in the Western Hockey League. There is high hope that when healthy, he can continue his impressive showing and climb up this list in the coming years.

19. (G) Louka Cloutier – 2024, 132nd Overall

Chicago Steel (USHL) 14-14-2, .904 Save Percentage (SV%), 3.68 Goals Against Average (GAA)

Cloutier is the second goalie the Avalanche selected in the 2024 Draft. After playing just one season with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League (USHL), Cloutier is taking his talent to the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the NCAA this upcoming season. At 17, he is already very calm and collected in the net, but he isn’t a game-changer yet. Coming in at 6-foot-2, there is room for him to grow, which could add to his potential when he goes up against some of the best in the NCAA.

He is now part of an Avalanche organization’s goalie system which has seen many changes in the offseason. He will have time to grow and further develop his game until management decides to sign him and have him play in the American Hockey League (AHL.) The Avalanche have a lot of big decisions to make with their goaltenders in the coming years, and having an insurance plan like Cloutier is important not just for them but for every team in the league.

18. (LW/C) Taylor Makar – 2021, 220th Overall

UMass (NCAA) 36 GP, 4 G, 9 P

For me, it’s nearing the end of the Taylor Makar experiment. At 23 years old, he is one of the oldest prospects on the list and must find his game, in which he often shows flashes. He is switching from UMass to the University of Mane this upcoming season, so a change of scenery is best for him. He is coming to the point where he can perform well this year, and signing his entry-level contract (ELC) could be pivotal to playing with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL.

Playing with more experienced veterans and promising prospects could help his growth. If he doesn’t improve, his time in the Avalanche organization could end. His size, speed, shot, and balance on his edges make him a very intriguing prospect, and the fact things haven’t all clicked together yet is frustrating when you see glimpses and flashes of what could be.

17. (LW) Nikita Prishchepov – 2024, 217th Overall

Victoriaville Tigers (QMJHL) 63 GP, 22 G, 67 P

Prishchepov is a big winger with strong playmaking abilities and a disruptive stick. He exhibits excellent vision and passing skills. He is patient with the puck and does a good job hiding his intentions to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. Moreover, he can place the puck where his teammates are heading rather than where they are currently positioned.

He has grown each season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). At 20 years old, he needs to be able to take the next step in his game when it comes to playing in America. He has yet to be signed to his ELC, but he should go straight into the AHL to help translate his game and get comfortable since he is much older than other prospects already.

16. (LW/C) Christian Humphreys – 2024, 215th Overall

U.S. National Team Development Program U18 (NTDP) 52 GP, 23 G, 58 P

Christian Humphreys consistently positions himself in the right spot in the offensive zone, allowing him to accumulate touches and make well-timed reloading routes during the transition. He effectively breaks down opposing defenses by patiently slowing down, deceiving, and awaiting opportunities to connect with precise long-range passes. Additionally, he is disruptive on the attack, making steals off the forecheck.

Christian Humphreys drives the net and gets the goal to open the scoring for USA in the Gold Medal Game



Logan Hensler the lone assist on the play



(🎥: @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/CsWaD6Tlfa — EP Rinkside (@EPRinkside) May 5, 2024

Humphreys was a favourite pick this year. Many scouts projected him to go around the third to fifth round but fell to the Avalanche in the seventh round. He showed excellent flashes playing with the USNTDP and is heading to the University of Michigan this season. He is small, coming in at 5-foot-11, but with his brilliant playmaking abilities, an impressive showing in the NCAA could have him rocket up this chart in no time.

15. (C) Matthew Steinberg – 2019, 63rd Overall

Colorado Eagles (AHL) 54 GP, 5 G, 13 P

Like Makar, this is a big season for Matthew Steinberg as he joins him in the 23-year-old club of prospects, but he has one advantage: he played in the AHL. His 13 points in 54 games are alright, but with one more year remaining on his ELC, this year is crucial for him if he wants a new contract with the team.

Steinberg is known for his tenacity. He is a center with a decisive game. He doesn’t shy away from using his size, sometimes leading to an aggressive game that gets him in trouble. In college, he accumulated 93 penalty minutes in just 73 games. Even with the Eagles, he frequently found himself in the penalty box, with nine penalty minutes in 10 AHL games in 2022-23. If he can refine his game while continuing to use his size, he could have a strong position on the Eagles or with the Avalanche in a bottom-six role.

14. (D) Chris Romaine – 2022, 193rd Overall

Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) 55 GP, 6 G, 30 P

The first defenseman on our list recorded a career-high 30 points with the Gamblers last season. He will now take his talents to Ohio State University this upcoming season, looking to improve with greater talent surrounding him and to play against. At 20 years old, he is a great puck mover with a solid balance of all-around skill, which should make him a solid two-way defenseman.

Granted, he is just 6 feet and weighs less than 200 pounds, but his defensive game continues to grow. He ran the power play with the Gamblers and can put well-aimed shots on the net for deflections. His ability to lead the breakout continues to grow, and while he isn’t the most physical defender, he isn’t afraid to throw the body when he sees fit.

13. (C) Ivan Ivan – Undrafted

Colorado Eagles (AHL) 67 GP, 12 G, 31 P

After an excellent year in the AHL, where he scored 27 points, including 12 goals in 51 games, Ivan earned an NHL contract. Hopefully, he will eventually get a chance to play with the Avalanche. With a freshly signed two-year ELC, he can bring hard-working skills and speed to the bottom-six, very similar to what Logan O’Connor brings to the team.

Ivan started his professional career by impressing everyone at training camp in 2023 with his speed, skill, and tenacity. His consistent performances for the Eagles have brought him to this point. The young Czechian forward was named one of the Eagles’ three stars of the month for four-consecutive months last season and has consistently been near the top five in team scoring. He’s been durable and reliable, and he continues to improve, which makes offering Ivan an NHL contract a great decision despite him only being 21.

12. William Zellers – 2024, 76th Overall

Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep (USHS-Prep) 54 GP, 57 G, 111 P

Zellers is one of the most exciting prospects in the system. After almost tripling his point total of 49 points from the 2022-23 season to 111 in the 2023-24 season, his game continues to improve. He will join the University of North Dakota this upcoming season and will be a major test in skill going from playing in the United States High School (USHS) to the NCAA. Better talent, bigger bodies, and a larger audience will mean a much tougher challenge for Zellers to refine his game and work on his weaknesses.

To receive a pass, Zellers often depends on the space he creates to get an advantage. He uses weight shifts and stutter steps and can handle the puck in various situations, whether in a large or small playing area. As a 5-foot-11 forward, he targets defensive triangles, maneuvering around defenders and adjusting his rush patterns to get inside the ice. With great speed and puckhandling skills, everyone should keep tabs on him this season to see how he can continue to define his game.

11. (D) Saige Weinstein – Undrafted

Spokane Chiefs (WHL) 63 GP, 10 G, 25 P

Last season was a breakthrough for the 19-year-old. Weinstein was constantly involved in the game, maintaining awareness during pass receptions and using the opponent’s momentum to his advantage. These habits keep him consistently involved in plays, making him a reliable option with the ability to perform.

He wasn’t the top option for the Chiefs last season as other defensemen he plays with, like Brayden Crampton and Layton Feist, saw more opportunities to play with better talent on the team like Connor Roulette and recent eight-overall pick Berkly Catton, but he got his looks despite playing fewer minutes. He signed his ELC last year and, with continued production, could easily see time with the Eagles.

10. (G) Trent Miner – 2019, 202nd Overall

Colorado Eagles (AHL) 9-6-1, .930 SV%, 2.75 GAA

Last season was an impressive and essential one for Trent Miner. He took the Eagles’ starting job and earned a one-year contract. Before that, Miner found himself in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies, playing most of the season and playoffs while seeing an Eagles game here and there. However, the stars aligned for Miner last season, and he capitalized on it.

Goaltending for the Avalanche was a significant issue last season. Alexandar Georgiev did not have a solid season, and backup Ivan Prosvetov went through stretches of being excellent and then playing poorly. When prospect Justus Annunen started playing well with the Eagles, he was called up and took Prosvetov’s role. At 23 years old, the net should be his to start the with the Eagles and his to lose and if he played the way he did to finish last season, another contract could be on his way to stay within the organization.

9. (C) Jake Fisher – 2024, 121st Overall

Fargo Force (USHL) 51 GP, 23 G, 47 P

Fisher is still considered a developing prospect but has significantly improved his defensive game. With fast feet, quick hands, and impressive agility, he is a genuine power-forward with great potential in the professional league. He is intense on his edges and is difficult to stop when driving to the net with the puck. His agility makes him a significant threat in front of the net. Fisher plays as a center and winger and is committed to improving his overall game. He also aims to add some physicality to his play.

🦢+🐟=🚨



Jake Fisher cashes in on a gross pass from Mac Swanson and the Force take a 3-1 lead! pic.twitter.com/jDXmiXUnJ4 — xy – Fargo Force (@FargoForce) April 25, 2024

He will be leaving the USHL and playing with the University of Denver this upcoming season, joining fellow Avalanche prospect Tory Pitner (who is not included on this list). I hope to see Fisher’s defensive game improve in college, utilizing his 6-foot-2 frame more effectively. He will battle harder for loose pucks, win more retrievals in the corner, be more aware defensively, and steal the puck with his longer reach. Pair that with his offensive game, and he could be a powerful two-way center if he continues on this path.

8. (C) Ondrej Pavel – Undrafted

Colorado Eagles (AHL) 61 GP, 6 G, 10 P

At 23 years old and with one more year left on his ELC, Ondrej Pavel is an underrated prospect who could get some NHL games under his belt this season. His offensive numbers might not be impressive, but he is high on this list compared to other players because of his defensive abilities and skills. He is an excellent penalty killer and had a faceoff percentage of 61.3% in his junior year.

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Pavel could slot right in as fourth-line center. He is defensively responsible, quick on his feet and can contribute to the penalty kill while bringing a cheap contract that opens up cap space. The offensive side of his game is raw, and his puck skills need to improve. If he can do just that, he can solidify himself as a bottom-six player.

7. (LW/C) Chase Bradley – 2020, 203rd Overall (Detroit Red Wings)

University of Connecticut (NCAA) 31 GP, 11 G, 22 P

Drafted by the Detroit Red Wings but never signed, the Avalanche signed him to a two-year ELC. He will make his professional debut with the Eagles after playing three years in the NCAA and coming off his best campaign. He is a strong skater and, despite his 5-foot-11 frame, plays a strong and physical game. He wants to make plays with his body and takes on defensive battles in the corners to help retrieve loose pucks.

Like Pavel, Bradley needs to find and refine his offensive game to take that next step within the organization. His time with the Eagles will determine whether his game can translate to a larger stage, as the AHL will be much more challenging than the NCAA.

6. (LW/RW/C) Oskar Olausson – 2021, 28th Overall

Colorado Eagles (AHL) 39 GP, 11 G, 20 P

Last season was rough for Oskar Olausson. Things were trending up — his edge work was clean, decision-making was solid, and his offensive game was looking strong and confident. Unfortunately, he missed the regular season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Thankfully, he participated in development camp a week ago and should be ready to go at the start of the season. With two more years left on his contract, the 21-year-old has plenty of time to regain his footing and show what he brings to the team.

His skating is quick and robust, and his posture allows him to maneuver easily through the ice and opponents, with his top hand in complete control and pushed from his body. He’ll cross the dotted line, change lanes and speed, and make well-timed weight shifts as a puck carrier to bypass the opposing defender. With a 6-foot-2 and 181-pound frame, there is still room for him to grow and use his body in other aspects of the game.

5. (C) Jean-Luc Foudy – 2020, 75th Overall

Colorado Eagles (AHL) 26 GP, 4 G, 14 P

Like Olausson, Jean-Luc Foudy was off to a solid start last season before he missed time with an injury. He got healthy before the end of the season and came back on the Eagles’ roster come the playoffs, but he struggled. However, when healthy, he’s a skilled skater with great edge work and speed and an excellent understanding of the game, embodying a play-driving and creative player.

He was among the best skaters in the 2020 Draft, and the Avalanche selected him in the third round. When he can see open ice and reach top speed, he can easily maintain it, leading to defenders reaching. Foudy can draw penalties or create high-scoring chances if left open or when he blows by a defender. His puck-handling skills have improved, and he can be elusive thanks to his skating when he’s controlling the puck and can operate in tight situations to make the play. With two more years on his ELC, he can return next season and make an impression.

4. (G) Ilya Nabokov – 2024, 38th Overall

Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL) 23-13-3, .930 SV%, 2.15 GAA

Ilya Nabokov was the Avalanche’s first pick in the 2024 Draft (after they traded out of the first round). He jumped to the organization’s top goaltending prospect after he helped his team finish first in the East and first in the Kharlamov Division. In the playoffs, he won the Gagarin Cup, finishing with a 16-6-0 record with a .942 Save Percentage (SV%) and a 1.82 Goals Against Average (GAA) and winning Playoff MVP. He also won the KHL Alexei Cherepanov (Best Rookie) Award.

The major issues surrounding Nabokov are his age and situation in Russia. At 21, he is pretty old for a prospect, but his level of play in the KHL makes up for it. We have also seen how long it can take for Russian players to come to North America due to their contracts in the KHL.

My guess is that we could see Nabokov in North America in about two years. Getting him into the organization at around 23 years old and getting some AHL games under his belt will be critical. We have seen that many top NHL goaltenders like Andrei Vasilevskiy, Igor Shesterkin, and Ilya Sorokin all saw games in their early to mid-20s in the NHL.

3. (D) Mikhail Gulyayev – 2023, 31st Overall

Avangard Omsk (KHL) 64 GP, 4 G, 12 P

An offensive defenseman with time and room to grow in the KHL, Mikhail Gulyayev, at 19 years old, could become an excellent defenseman for the Avalanche. With even the smallest room to skate, he can blow past players effortlessly with one of the cleanest strides you will see from a defenseman. He is defensively sound, calm and comfortable as a defensive skater, able to close gaps quickly and easily, attacks puck carriers with confidence, and always takes away the middle of the ice with his stick to disrupt plays.

We probably won’t see Gulyayev for a bit for reasons similar to Nabokov’s situation, but that might be best for him. The KHL is a hard league to play in, so he will learn from some of the best. Averaging more than 15 minutes per game as an 18-year-old is quite a feat while keeping his penalty minutes down, with only eight all season.

2. (D) Sean Behrens – 2021, 61st Overall

University of Denver (NCAA) 44 GP, 4 G, 31 P

One of the latest draft picks to sign his ELC, Sean Behrens, signed it after he won the NCAA Championship and was awarded the Best Defensive Defenseman award. He only played two games with the Eagles: one in the regular season, where he recorded his first-ever point with an assist, and one playoff game. He has a smooth skating style and can find passing lanes to create space for his team, setting up scoring opportunities. As a result, this young prospect has a lot of excitement around him. He is one of several young defensemen who could shape the future of the Avalanche’s blue line in the coming years.

His skating is fluid, his posture is solid, and he mixes risk-mitigating footwork with substantial strides and a sense of when to close out on opponents or make a play. He continuously scans the ice when carrying the puck, seeing the current play and what he can do independently. Defensively, he uses his skating and stick work to attack from a low centre of gravity, tying up loose sticks while battling for the puck. He has a strong motor that constantly pushes up and down the ice as he looks to translate into a breakout and lead the offence whenever he can.

1. (C) Calum Ritchie – 2023, 27th Overall

Oshawa Generals (OHL) 50 GP, 28 G, 80 P

After being drafted, Calum Ritchie became the top prospect in the Avalanche’s system. His outstanding hockey sense sets him apart. In the offensive zone, he supports the puck carrier, connects plays, anticipates gaps in coverage, positions himself effectively without the puck, and uses his skating ability to be in the right place at the right time. Even when his team loses possession, Ritchie can regain it by using his physicality, skillfully maneuvering past opponents, and quickly putting his team back on the attack. He has improved yearly and is now healthy after rehabbing from shoulder surgery last year.

At 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, Ritchie should grow and add muscle to his large frame, which can help him defensively. His shooting has improved, which will complement his passing game. With or without the puck, opponents have to worry about his quick release, which can change the angle quickly without many noticing, making it tough for the goaltender to track. The big question is, is he ready to play in the NHL? He just signed his ELC and is too young to play in the AHL. Will the Avs find a spot for him or send him back to the Ontario Hockey League for a year or two and have him on standby when needed?

The Avalanche might not have the star qualities and names in their prospect system like the Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, or San Jose Sharks do, but with how successful they have been the past couple of years, their prospects are quite promising. Players like Ritchie, Behrens and Gulyayev are some of their most promising prospects to join the team in future and continue what players like Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog have built.

