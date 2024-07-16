Hall-of-Famer Jeremy Roenick’s Lasting Impact on the Flyers

Jeremy Roenick will be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. This fall in Toronto, the legendary centerman will join a 2024 class that includes seven hockey greats from the player and builder categories.

Related: Hockey Hall of Fame Announces 7 New Members for 2024

Drafted by Chicago Blackhawks eighth overall in 1988, “JR,” as he is affectionately known, made his professional debut with the team on Oct. 6, 1988, appearing in 20 games that season. During an NHL career that spanned 20 seasons, the Massachusetts native’s name and numbers 27 and 97 were emblazoned on five different NHL jerseys including the Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks. He retired from professional hockey after the 2008-09 campaign, and first became eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.

A fan-favorite at all stops during his career, Roenick was adored by Philadelphia fans for his hard-nosed play and offensive contributions during three All-Star seasons in the city between 2001 and 2004.

Roenick’s Debut With the Flyers

On Jul. 2, 2001, Roenick signed as a free agent with the Flyers. Coming off a 114-point season with the Coyotes, JR debuted with the Flyers on Oct. 4, 2001 against the Florida Panthers. In this inaugural game with Philadelphia, he immediately got to work showing the “City of Brotherly Love” offensive skill set he brought to town, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. These were the first three of a solid 67 points (21 goals and 46 assists) in 75 appearances. The power forward had 17 multi-point games and added 74 penalty minutes to his season statistics during the regular season. Although far from his career best, points-wise, he led Philadelphia in assists, points, and plus/minus (plus-32). That season, Roenick also recorded his 1,000th NHL point in a Jan. 30 game against the Ottawa Senators.

Jeremy Roenick, Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

The Flyers finished the 2001-02 campaign first place in the Atlantic Division and second in the Eastern Conference. In the postseason, JR appeared in all five games of the disappointing quarterfinal matchup against the Senators. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, Ottawa goaltender Patrick Lalime was virtually a brick wall, allowing only two goals all series. The seventh-seed Senators upset the Flyers 4-1 in the opening round.

Roenick was the sole Flyers’ representative in the 2002 NHL All-Star Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. He also captured a silver medal with Team USA in the 2002 Winter Olympic Games. His five points, including four assists, in six games was a solid offensive contribution to the United States team that fell to a stacked Team Canada (5-2) in the gold-medal game.

The 2002-03 Campaign

Roenick returned to Philadelphia for the 2002-03 campaign. He was again effective up the middle, scoring 27 goals, tallying 32 assists, and recording a plus-20 rating in 79 games. His physical play was evident in 75 penalty minutes during the season. On Nov. 16, the veteran suited up for his 1,000 NHL game, a tie against the Boston Bruins. Another career milestone came on Jan. 9 when he tallied his 600th-career assist in a 4-0 victory over the division rival New York Islanders. The leader in Philadelphia’s goals, assists (with Mark Recchi), and points categories, Roenick was also a key contributor on the power play, leading the team with eight power play goals.

Named to the 2003 All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, Roenick represented the Flyers with head coach Ken Hitchcock, who served as an assistant coach for the Eastern Conference All-Star squad. In the mid-season showcase, JR won the accuracy shooting individual event.

The Flyers entered the 2003 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a record of 45-20-13-4, finishing second in the Atlantic Division. The fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia was paired up with the fifth-seeded Toronto Maple Leafs in the quarterfinals. The Flyers defeated Toronto (4-3) to advance to a playoff rematch against the Senators. Philadelphia didn’t fare much better this go around, falling to Ottawa 4-2 in the semifinals. JR appeared in all 13 playoff games, recording three goals and five assists during the postseason.

Final Season With the Flyers

Roenick hit the ice for his third and final season with Philadelphia on Oct. 9. His appearances during the 2003-04 campaign were limited to 62 games due to a broken jaw he suffered from a Boris Mironov slapshot to the face in a Feb. 12 game against the New York Rangers. Despite being sidelined from the injury for part of the season, Roenick still managed to be an important contributor to the Flyers’ offense, scoring 19 goals and tallying 28 assists. His efforts over the first half of the season led to his third selection to an All-Star Game while in a Philadelphia sweater. He once again joined Hitchcock and fellow centerman Keith Primeau in Saint Paul, Minneosta for the game. During the All-Star Game, he again won the accuracy shooting event.

The 2003-04 season saw the Flyers’ best postseason run during Roenick’s tenure in the city. Philadelphia again ended the season as Atlantic Division champions, finishing third overall in the Eastern Conference. In a quarterfinal showdown with division rival New Jersey Devils, the Flyers won their opening series 4-1. Roenick was excellent in the series, recording at least one point in each game. Philadelphia was then pitted against the Maple Leafs in the semifinals. The Flyers took Games 1, 2, 5, and 6 on the way to a 4-2 series victory. Roenick scored two goals in the deciding Game 6.

Riding momentum from their victories in the first two rounds, Philadelphia opened up their Eastern Conference Final matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on May 8. In a hard fought seven-game series, Roenick tallied three assists as the Flyers lost in a heartbreaking fashion (4-3) on the Lightning’s home ice. Tampa Bay went on to capture their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history with a victory over the Calgary Flames.

Following the NHL Lockout, to the surprise of fans and players alike, the Flyers signed center Peter Forsberg on Aug. 3, 2005. In order to clear salary cap space for his contract, Philadelphia traded Roenick to the Kings on Aug. 4.

Roenick’s Post-Career Honors

Roenick ended his NHL career following the 2008-09 campaign, his second season with the Sharks. Over the course of his career, he recorded 1,216 points (513 goals and 703 assists) in 1,363 NHL games. Following his playing career, the honors started to roll in. Roenick was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010. An original Coyote, in 2012, the franchise included the former two-time player’s number 97 in their Ring of Honor. Despite a long wait, the greatest honor of Roenick’s career is set to be bestowed upon him this fall in Toronto.

The Hockey Hall of Fame

Roenick will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, Nov. 11 with fellow playing greats Natalie Darwitz, Pavel Datsyuk, Shea Weber, and Krissy Wendell-Pohl. Colin Campbell and David Poile will also be inducted with the class of 2024 as builders of the game. When JR takes the stage for his well-deserved and long-anticipated induction, there is no doubt Flyers fans will be roaring in approval for the power forward who left a great impression on a city he spent three All-Star seasons in.