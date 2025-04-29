Columbus Blue Jackets’ 2024-25 Player Grades: Defensemen

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ defensive core had a solid season overall, with strong contributions from their top-end players leading the way. However, the bottom-pairing defensemen struggled at times, with defensive breakdowns contributing to the team’s inconsistency at times.

After evaluating the forwards in a prior article, it’s now time to grade the defensemen, with the goaltenders coming up soon too.

Zach Werenski: A+

Zach Werenski was the standout player on the Blue Jackets’ blue line and led the entire team in scoring with 82 points (23 goals, 59 assists) over 81 games. He averaged an impressive 1.01 points-per-game (P/G) while logging a team-leading 26:44 of ice time per game—including 22:27 at even strength, 2:41 on the power play, and 1:35 on the penalty kill. Werenski was as reliable as they come, adding 54 hits and ranking second on the team with 131 blocked shots, earning him a high A+ grade.

Werenski set the tone for the season early. He talked about the importance of finding success and reflected on the team’s progress at the end: “It’s hard as a competitor to say it was successful when you miss the playoffs,” Werenski said. “At the end of the day, that’s your goal and you want to be competing for the Stanley Cup, and we’re not doing that. Although we’re just short, it’s still short of it. So definitely feel like in a sense we made huge progress this year and took steps in the right direction. But I don’t know if I’d use the word successful. I feel like it’s still a process and still a long ways to go to get to where we ultimately want to be and just continue to work at that.”

Ivan Provorov: B

Ivan Provorov had a solid season and proved to be a dependable two-way defenseman. Playing all 82 games, he contributed 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) for 0.40 P/G. He averaged 23:21 of ice time per game, including 19:47 at even strength, 0:58 on the power play, and 2:36 on the penalty kill. Provorov’s defensive contributions included 127 blocked shots and 27 hits, and a plus/minus of plus-11. Though not as flashy offensively as Werenski, Provorov’s consistency made him an important part of the Blue Jackets’ defensive structure.

When asked about returning to Columbus, Provorov made his intentions clear, stating, “I don’t think I was hiding it that I would like to stay.” His interest in staying reflects his commitment to the team and his belief in the Blue Jackets’ future.

Dante Fabbro: B+

Dante Fabbro was a solid pickup for Columbus this season. Claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators early on, Fabbro turned into one of the most valuable acquisitions by general manager Don Waddell. Playing in 62 games, he posted 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) and a solid 0.42 P/G. His impressive plus/minus of plus-23 showed his steady two-way play. He also logged 21:39 of ice time per game, including 19:53 at even strength and 1:40 on the penalty kill, and led the team with 136 blocked shots. He chipped in 26 hits and provided consistent, reliable defense. Fabbro’s acquisition was a steal for what Columbus got out of him this season, earning him a B+ in my book.

Fabbro also expressed enthusiasm about returning to the team, saying, “I think I’ve made it pretty clear I’d love to stay.” His strong play and willingness to stick with the Blue Jackets make him an ideal candidate for re-signing this offseason.

Damon Severson: C+

Damon Severson’s season didn’t live up to expectations, earning him a C+ grade. Playing 70 games, he posted 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) for 0.36 P/G. His defensive lapses were a concern, as his positioning issues led to too many odd-man rushes against the team. Despite his offensive contributions, his struggles defensively limited him. Severson averaged 19:03 of ice time per game, including 17:07 at even strength and 1:21 on the penalty kill. He had 104 blocked shots and 43 hits, finishing with a plus/minus of plus-5; however, that doesn’t always mean everything. While Severson provides some back-end scoring, he needs to improve on limiting defensive breakdowns going forward.

Denton Mateychuk: B

Denton Mateychuk had a great rookie season and showed why he was the Blue Jackets’ 12th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. In 45 games, he recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists) for 0.29 P/G and a plus/minus of plus-4. The young defenseman averaged 18:02 of ice time, including 16:24 at even strength and 0:53 on the penalty kill, and contributed 63 blocked shots and 26 hits. His maturity and poise for such a young player stood out.

What makes Mateychuk even more exciting is his huge upside. In the American Hockey League Playoffs with the Cleveland Monsters, he has already tallied four points in just two games. Mateychuk’s future with the Blue Jackets looks bright, and it will be thrilling to see how he continues to develop, earning himself a B grade in my eyes.

Jacob Christiansen: C-

Jacob Christiansen had a modest year, earning a C- grade. In 68 games, he recorded eight points (one goal, seven assists) for 0.12 P/G and a plus/minus of plus-6. Christiansen averaged 12:32 of ice time per game, including 12:05 at even strength. While he contributed 65 blocked shots and 50 hits, his limited role on special teams and overall depth position kept his impact minimal. Christiansen will need to improve if he wants to take on a bigger role in the lineup.

Jack Johnson: D+

Jack Johnson’s second stint with the Blue Jackets didn’t bring much value, earning him a D+ grade. Over 41 games, Johnson tallied six assists and no goals for 0.15 P/G. His plus/minus of minus-13 was the worst in the D-core, reflecting his struggles in the defensive zone. Johnson often found himself as a healthy scratch, averaging 12:52 of ice time per game, including 11:15 at even strength and 1:36 on the penalty kill. At 38 years old, Johnson appears to be near the end of his career and may be close to hanging up his skates. His future with the Blue Jackets remains unclear at this stage.

Jordan Harris: D+

The Jordan Harris trade with Montreal, which sent Patrik Laine to the Montreal Canadiens, didn’t bring much back for Columbus. Harris struggled during his 33-game stint, registering five points (one goal, four assists) for 0.15 P/G. His plus/minus of minus-1 reflected his lack of consistency. Harris averaged 11:23 of ice time per game, including 11:13 at even strength, and contributed 35 blocked shots and 23 hits. While it was great to move Laine out of Columbus, Harris has yet to make a significant impact on the back end.

Erik Gudbranson: B-

Erik Gudbranson turned in a decent showing in his 16 games, earning a B- grade. He recorded four assists (0.25 P/G) and a plus/minus of plus-1, while also bringing physicality with 25 hits and 19 blocked shots. Gudbranson averaged 17:46 of ice time per game, including 15:13 at even strength and 2:26 on the penalty kill. His toughness and defensive depth helped stabilize the team at times, though his overall impact was mixed during his short time to begin and end the season.

In total, the Blue Jackets gave up 267 goals in the regular season, which ranked as the eighth-worst total in the NHL. This is an area that needs improvement ahead of next season if the team hopes to make a playoff push, something that Waddell has to address this offseason.