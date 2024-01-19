Logan Couture and Nico Sturm to Return for Sharks

Two key forwards are set to return from injury tomorrow (Jan. 20) for the San Jose Sharks when Logan Couture and Nico Sturm take the ice at home against the Anaheim Ducks following lengthy absences for both players. Head coach David Quinn confirmed the news during his media availability on Friday (Jan. 19).

Sharks Get Their Captain Back

Couture, who has served as Sharks captain since 2019, will make his season debut against Anaheim. He missed San Jose’s first 45 games with a lower-body injury and went through a very difficult recovery process, which impacted both his physical and mental health.

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In addition to his veteran leadership, the 34-year-old two-time All-Star provides stability at the center position and can be a crucial offensive contributor when he is at his best. He is expected to be on a line with Alexander Barabanov and Fabian Zetterlund. He will likely be involved with the Sharks’ special teams upon his return, having skated with the top power-play unit during recent practices. Last season, he appeared in all 82 games and registered 67 points, tied for the second-most in his NHL career.

Sturm Returns After Missing Extended Time

Fellow center Sturm has missed the last 16 Sharks games with an abdominal injury. He has appeared in 26 games this season, posting two goals and two assists.

Latest News & Highlights

In 2022-23, Sturm played in 74 games and earned 26 points. He established himself as a key checking forward and proved crucial to one of the NHL’s best penalty kills. Both he and Couture could see ice time when the Sharks are shorthanded. He was also the team’s best faceoff man, winning almost 56 percent of his draws.

With Couture and Sturm returning, other players will need to be deactivated to accommodate them. Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now has speculated that Mikael Granlund and Ty Emberson may go on injured reserve.