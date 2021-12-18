Coyotes’ Guenther Ready To Showcase Skill At World Juniors

As the current NHL season faces questions with the rising number of players currently in their team’s COVID-19 protocol, attention has shifted towards the 2022 World Junior Championship, beginning December 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer. The most intriguing team to keep an eye on as the tournament nears is team Canada.

Headlined by guys such as Shane Wright, Jake Neighbours, Conor Bedard, Owen Power, Cole Perfetti, Kent Johnson, and goaltender Sebastian Cossa, team Canada looks to be the favorites to win it all this year. One guy, in particular, that’s looking to showcase his skill at this year’s World Junior tournament, is Coyotes’ prospect, Dylan Guenther.

Guenther Showcasing His Skill

It’s no secret to anyone that’s kept tabs on the Western Hockey League (WHL) season that Guenther has been tearing it up since being taken ninth overall in this past years’ NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, earning him the hashtag #SpicyDyl. In 25 games with the Edmonton Oil Kings this season, the 18-year old forward has registered 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points.

His recent play has caught the attention of many including team Canada’s scouts, registering 16 points in his last 10 games with the Oil Kings. His success in the WHL this season has been no surprise as he’s been putting the league on notice for the past three years, registering 59 points in 58 games in 2019-20 in addition to 24 points in 12 games in 2020-21 before COVID-19 put an end to the season.

Guenther is no stranger to team Canada either, having competed in the IIHF U-18 World Championship last season, registering seven points in seven games and helping capture gold for Canada over team Russia.

What Guenther Brings to Team Canada

As team Canada seems to be a lock for gold in this year’s tournament with a mix of high named prospects in addition to two future first overall picks in this season’s and next season’s draft, Guenther brings in his own set of skills. From an explosive shot to increasing power, control, and protection from back pressure, Guenther has a real knack for finding teammates and the back of the net.

Dylan Guenther of the Edmonton Oil Kings (Andy Devlin/Edmonton Oil Kings)

Guenther’s effectiveness for scoring goals and making big-time plays is no secret, having proven it during the Coyotes developmental camp, prospect tournament, and during the preseason, where he earned multiple callbacks, seemingly never failing to miss a game the Coyotes played in.

While many believed the kid could make the jump straight to the NHL, the Coyotes opted to send him back to the WHL for conditioning but not before proving he could be in the NHL and could keep up with the star players in today’s game. Many fail to remember that Guenther was viewed as one of the best prospects coming into the draft and one of the biggest draft steals.

All Eyes Will Be On Guenther

No matter what happens or how team Canada finishes the tournament, all eyes, including those of the Coyotes, will be glued on the television to see Dylan Guenther showcase the skills that helped him to get drafted. If fans want any indications on how he’ll perform, just check out what the kid was able to do against NHL-level talent during the preseason.

Dylan Guenther: even better than advertised. pic.twitter.com/rd7S7jPmgj — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) September 18, 2021

It will be interesting to see how Canada utilizes and pairs Guenther with the other remaining talent they have on their roster. Whatever the case and no matter who he lines up with during the tournament, expect the kid to be on everyone’s radar come December 26.

