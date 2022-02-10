Coyotes Planning For Busy 2022 Trade Deadline

As we approach the NHL trade deadline, speculation of who is on the move to a new team starts to build around the league. The biggest team to keep an eye on this trade deadline is the Arizona Coyotes, who are planning to be sellers this deadline, and according to TSN’s Chris Johnson, the team is willing to eat some cap space to help work out a deal.

While many expect the team to pick up some additional lengthy contracts and aging players, such as Loui Eriksson and Andrew Ladd, don’t be surprised to see general manager Bill Armstrong make some shocking trades as rumors continue to rise to help add additional draft capital as the team enters a lengthy rebuild.

Which Coyotes Will Be On the Move?

The Coyotes have quite the list of players they can look to move at the deadline. For starters, Phil Kessel, who stated earlier this offseason that he wanted to be traded. In 46 games this season, he has five goals and 24 assists for 29 points, in addition to 18 penalty minutes. While those numbers may not be eye-catching, he nevertheless is a threat on the ice when on the right line. The team knows this and could potentially get a second-round pick for him, if they find the right team.

Another two Coyotes forwards that could be on the move come the deadline are Ryan Dzingel and Alex Galchenyuk. Both guys who came to Arizona on short one-year deals, expected to help provide some offense, have both been limited this season to injuries, COVID-19, and being scratched. Dzingel has played in 24 games this season, recording four goals and two assists. Galchenyuk has played in 26 games, registering two goals and five assists. While neither have had great success this season, they both are solid bottom-six role players, who could fill spots on playoff teams.

Alex Galchenyuk, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Perhaps the most intriguing name to keep an eye out on as we approach the deadline is defenseman Jakob Chychrun. In the past month, no other player has been talked about more than him. After a stellar breakout campaign last year, where he recorded 18 goals, which led all defensemen, and 23 assists for 41 points in 56 games. This season, he’s been limited to injuries and COVID-19, in addition to struggling, only registering two goals and eight assists in 35 games. Despite his struggles this season, adding a guy with his amount of talent to your top six is a no-brainer for teams.

While Armstrong has not outright said the team is planning or looking to move Chychrun, the trade speculation has built and Armstrong is certainly listening to deals from other teams. While losing a guy like this would be hard for a team looking to rebuild around its young core, the return if traded would be insanely pleasing for the Coyotes.

What Will the Coyotes Look Like After the Deadline?

Certainly, the Coyotes are going to look a bit different after the trade deadline passes. There’ll be some new faces, some guys from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Tucson Roadrunners, will be called up to finish the season with the team. They’ll still have key pieces such as Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller, both of whom Bill Armstrong has stated are part of this team’s future. They also have defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere, who’s revived his career in Arizona, and who Armstrong has stated he wants to keep around in Arizona for another year.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The team also has their rookies in Dysin Mayo, Karel Vejmelka, and JJ Moser, all of whom are key pieces to the team’s future. While the makeup of the team after the trade deadline will be centered around a couple of players, expect some new faces and contracts to be taken on. The Coyotes are set for a busy and active trade deadline, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled to see what happens in the next few weeks in the desert.