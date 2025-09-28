Cristall the Shootout Winner, Capitals Defeat Devils 3-2

On Sept. 28, the New Jersey Devils had a split-squad game for their fourth game of the preseason. While some of the Devils players headed up north to take on the Ottawa Senators in Quebec City, many of the stars of the Devils, such as Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier, stayed home to take on the Washington Capitals. Although the first 60 minutes of play resulted in a tie, the Capitals won 3-2 after five minutes of overtime and a shootout.

Game Recap

At 13:56, Kurtis MacDermid went to the box for holding Trevor van Riemsdyk. As the power play reached its final seconds, the Capitals had the puck in their offensive zone. Ilya Protas took a shot, which was blocked by Jacob Markstrom. Patrick Thomas picked up the rebound from behind the net and passed it towards the center of the ice. As MacDermid exited the box, Graeme Clarke picked up the loose puck. He took a shot and opened the scoring for the two teams.

Six minutes into the second period, van Riemsdyk picked up the loose puck in the Devils’ offensive zone. He sent it around the boards for Ryan Leonard, who skated it up to the net. He outpaced Timo Meier, who attempted to defend him. With no one guarding him, Leonard’s shot immediately found its mark, and the Capitals were up by two.

Ryan Leonard, Washington Capitals (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

With five minutes left in the second, Andrew Cristall took a seat for tripping Timo Meier. On the faceoff immediately following this, the Devils won and gained control of the puck. Jack Hughes passed it to Jesper Bratt, who sent it back down to him. Hughes passed to Nico Hischier on his right. With a shot, he brought the Devils within one goal.

With four minutes remaining in the third period, the Devils tied the game. Simon Nemec had the puck at the blue line and passed it up to Hughes. He spotted Shane Lachance in front of the net and passed to him. He took a shot right in front of Charlie Lindgren and tied the game for the Devils. The Capitals challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal was deemed a good goal. With Lachance’s late goal, the game went to overtime to decide the winner.

Thirty seconds into overtime, the Devils went on the power play after Pierre-Luc Dubois was called for tripping Meier. The Capitals successfully killed the penalty. With a minute and five seconds left to go, Pierre-Luc Dubois went to the box for holding Hughes, and Hischier went for roughing. The two teams continued to play 3-on-3, but neither was able to score, and this game went to the shootout to determine the winner.

Hughes had the first shot in the shootout, sending it above Lindgren’s shoulder. Dubois skated up and lifted the puck over Daws’ pad and into the net.

Bratt went next, and his shot was blocked. Leonard scored after, needing just one more shootout goal to take the win.

Arseni Gritsyuk gave the Devils life again after he made the third shot in the shootout. Jakob Chychrun’s shot was saved by Daws, and the two teams played on.

Both Meier and Aliaksei Protas missed in the fourth round, sending the shootout to a fifth. Hischier missed his shot, but Cristall scored, winning the game for the Capitals.

What’s Next?

The Capitals will continue on the road where they will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The Devils will regroup and play together at Madison Square Garden where they will take on the Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 2.