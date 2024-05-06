Crunch, Amerks Set for Second-Consecutive Game 5

Just when you thought the rivalry between the American Hockey League’s Syracuse Crunch and the Rochester Americans couldn’t get any hotter, that’s exactly what happened.

Matched up in the North Division Semifinal for the second-straight postseason, the Crunch came looking for revenge and for a moment, it looked as if they’d found it. Entering Saturday’s Game 4 with a 2-1 series edge and leading 3-0 entering the third period, Syracuse had its arch-rival down and out. However, akin to last year, the Americans showcased their trademark resilience and pulled off a stirring four-goal comeback to win in overtime and force another Game 5.

Yet Another Rochester Rally

After the Americans roared back from an 0-2 series deficit to defeat the Crunch in five games in last year’s North Division Semifinal, it seemed as if the bar had been set and there was no way it was going to be surpassed, but the rematch somehow has. The teams traded the first two games this time around and the Crunch took the lead after a 2-1 double-overtime victory in Game 3.

Though they were already against the wall in Game 4, the Amerks were in even direr of straights down by three entering the final period. But just like last season, they refused to go down and fought their way back. As he has been so many times before, the hero for Rochester was Brandon Biro, as the Americans’ centerpiece scored 19 seconds in to finally get his team some momentum. Youngstown, NY native Joe Cecconi drove to the net and scored to cut the lead to one halfway through the period and then Biro struck again to knot it at three with 5:12 remaining.

Not intent on being denied after such a stirring rally, Brett Murray finished the job 11:46 into overtime to stun the crowd at Syracuse’s Upstate Medical University Arena and send the series back to Rochester for a fifth game. Given the circumstances, it was one of the most impressive single-game comebacks in AHL postseason history and puts the momentum squarely on the Americans’ side entering Game 5 this Friday.

Related: Buffalo Sabres 2023-24 Player Report Card: Alex Tuch

Rochester’s offense came through after being held in check in Game 3, but that wouldn’t have been possible had it not been for the man in goal. Devon Levi has been stellar in his introduction to professional playoff hockey and it would be difficult to put either of the Americans’ losses on him. He’s played to a 2.25 goals-against average and .938 save percentage through the first four games and made a whopping 60 stops in the Game 3 double-overtime defeat. The 23-year-old has put his team on his back and it now has a chance to reward him.

Can Rochester Knock Off Syracuse Yet Again?

If this series has proven anything, it’s that the rivalry between Sryacuse and Rochester just keeps getting better and better. Even after all the drama and excitement of last spring’s matchup, the two storied foes have found a way to keep it going. As baseball legend Yogi Berra once famously said, “it’s like déjà vu all over again” and they’ll duke it out in another winner-take-all contest with a trip to the North Division Final on the line. It will be the 17th and final contest of the season between the two.

Devon Levi has been sensational for the Americans in the playoffs with 166 saves on 177 shots (Micheline Veluvolu/Rochester Americans).

The Americans have emerged victorious in four of their five postseason matchups with the Crunch to date and would love to keep the trend going. Will they continue their winning ways against their rivals from across the I-90, or will the Crunch regain themselves and atone for their collapse last season? Game 5 is set for this Friday at Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena at 7:05 p.m.