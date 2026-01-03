Czechia Advances to Semifinals, Win 6-2 Over Switzerland

Czechia came into this game as favorites and won 6-2, but Switzerland didn’t go down without a fight, and was step for step with them until the second period.

Game Recap

A minute and a half into the game, Switzerland went right to the power play. Leon Muggli capitalized on that opportunity and potted a power-play goal, making it 1-0 just a little over three minutes in. At the end of the period, it was 1-0 in Switzerland’s favor, shots were even, and their goalie, who’s one of the best in the tournament, Christian Kirsch, was looking good. Then, Czechia settled in.

Not even a full minute into the second period, Tomas Galvas ripped one past Kirsch, and tied the game up at one. Near the halfway point, though, Czechia went back to the box, and Switzerland scored their second power-play goal of the evening, as Jamiro Reber got one by Michal Orsulak. Then, Czechia flipped a switch.

Czechia scored two goals in 44 seconds; Samuel Drancak tied the game, and then Adam Jiricek scooped up a rebound and caught Kirsch lost, and Switzerland trailed for the first time, down 3-2. Petr Sikora, the captain, would score to make it 4-2 not too long after.

AND JUST LIKE THAT, THE CZECHS ARE BACK ON TOP! 🔥



Adam Jiricek caught Christian Kirsch off guard and potted the go-ahead goal! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/Am5lpqfHcK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 2, 2026

The final frame would be no different, as Jiri Klima and Jakub Fibigr scored the final two goals of the game, leading them to victory.

What’s Next

Unfortunately for Switzerland, they have been eliminated from the World Junior Championship. For Czechia, they will go on to play Sweden in the semifinals.