Czechia Overpowers Switzerland in 5-1 Win

On day one of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, Czechia and Switzerland matched up. Czechia looked to build off last year’s momentum of winning bronze, and Switzerland looked to have a strong start to their tournament. At the end of the game, Czechia proved to be too much to keep up with for the Swiss, pulling off a 5-1 victory.

Game Recap

In the first period, the Swiss held the shot advantage for the first five-plus minutes of the game. Still, Czechia took advantage of an offensive zone faceoff win, which eventually led to a shot from Galvas Tomas from the point that was re-directed out front by Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Miroslav Holinka. The rest of the period was back-and-forth, with both teams getting action in their respective offensive zones. But both teams’ netminders stood tall in the crease for their respective teams to keep the game at a 1-0 Czechia lead after 20 minutes of play.

After Switzerland failed to capitalize on a rollover power play early in the second, Czechia capitalized on their man advantage. Seattle Kraken prospect Eduard Sale let a slapshot go from the point off a pass from Holinka. It did not take long for the Czechs to extend their lead. Just over a minute after Sale’s goal, Ondrej Kos was the beneficiary of some slick puck movement at the top of the offensive zone, leading him to work his way down the boards with the puck. As he went to make a cross-ice pass, his attempt re-directed off a Swiss defenseman’s stick and over Elijah Neuenschwander’s shoulder to push Czechia’s lead to 3-0 less than halfway through the middle frame.

Michael Hrabal made a huge save on Rafael Meier to keep his team’s lead at 3-0 near the halfway mark. The Swiss seemed to gain momentum off the strong play surrounding the scoring chance but continued to be stymied by Hrabal. The second period ended with a 3-0 Czechia lead.

The first real scoring chance of the third period came early, on a breakaway chance while shorthanded for Switzerland’s Jamiro Reber, but Hrabal once again shut the door. The momentum gained from a failed power play for Czechia led to a goal from Jakub Stancl shortly after it ended. Stancl’s wrap-around shot attempt went off Neuenschwander’s skate to extend the Czechia lead to 4-0 less than five minutes into the period. The Swiss finally got on the scoreboard thanks to a strong play by Endo Meier to find Leo Braillard to make the game 4-1 just before the halfway mark of the third. Czechia added an empty net goal from Petr Sikora to seal things at 5-1.

Hrabal was busy in the victory, stopping 25 of 26 shots. Neuenschwander stopped 30 of 34 he faced in the loss. Both netminders earned Player of the Game honors for their respective teams.

What’s Next

For Czechia, they are off until Saturday (Dec. 28) when they take on Kazakhstan. Switzerland will look to bounce back against Slovakia tomorrow.

