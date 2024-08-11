Daily Hockey Trivia – Ovechkin Goals, Tom Glavine & A $1 Trade

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 11, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: How Many Overtime Goals Has Alexander Ovechkin Scored in the Playoffs?

a) 0

b) 2

c) 4

d) 7

Question 2: Which Team Drafted Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine?

a) Montreal Canadiens

b) Detroit Red Wings

c) LA Kings

d) Anaheim Ducks

Question 3: Which Player Was Traded For One Dollar?

a) Kris Draper

b) Wotjek Wolski

c) Dan Cloutier

d) Mark Howe

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: a) 0 – Despite leading all active players in regular season overtime goals, Alexander Ovechkin has not scored a single overtime goal in the playoffs in his career.

Q2 Answer: c) LA Kings – In the fourth round of the 1984 NHL Draft, the LA Kings selected Tom Glavine, who ultimately pursued a baseball career and ended up in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Kings selected Glavine before they selected Luc Robitaille in the same draft.

Q3 Answer: a) Kris Draper – The Winnipeg Jets selected Kris Draper in the third round of the 1989 NHL Draft, and in 1993 he was traded to the Detroit Red Wings for one dollar. He would then go on to play 17 seasons and be a crucial part of the Red Wings’ successful stretch of seasons in the 1990s and 2000s.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.