Daily Hockey Trivia – Leafs Cups, 2023-24 Stats & Gordie Howe Hat Tricks

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for August 5, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1:

How Many Stanley Cups Have the Toronto Maple Leafs Won?

a) 13

b) 16

c) 14

d) 15

Question 2:

How Many Players Scored 100+ Points in 2023-24?

a) 11

b) 9

c) 17

d) 6

Question 3:

How Many Gordie Howe Hat Tricks Did Gordie Howe Have? (Goal, Assist & Fight in One Game)

a) 2

b) 11

c) 19

d) None

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: a) 13 – The Toronto Maple Leafs have won 13 Stanley Cup’s, with their latest coming in 1967.

Q2 Answer: b) 9 – There were nine players in the NHL to score 100+ points in 2023-24. Those players were Nikita Kucherov (144), Nathan MacKinnon (140), Connor McDavid (132), Artemi Panarin (120), David Pastrnak (110), Auston Matthews (107), Leon Draisaitl (106), Mikko Rantanen (104), and J.T. Miller (103).

Q3 Answer: a) 2 – Despite the feat being named after him, Gordie Howe only has two Gordie Howe Hat Tricks in his career, but he was willing to fight with the toughest players in the league and scored lots of goals and assists. He just didn’t do these in the same game.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia!