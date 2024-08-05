NHL Rumors: Rangers, Ducks, Panthers, DeAngelo on the KHL

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, were the New York Rangers ever genuinely close to trading for Trevor Zegras, and are the Anaheim Ducks on the verge of moving the dynamic forward? In other news, what are Jacob Trouba’s thoughts on trade speculation, and did Sam Reinhart ever contemplate signing with a team other than Florida? Lastly, Tony DeAngelo has denied rumors about leaving the NHL to sign a deal in the KHL.

Rangers Not Interested in Zegras; Latest on Kakko and Trouba

Despite ongoing trade discussions and speculation that the talented forward could still be dealt by the Anaheim Ducks, don’t expect Trevor Zegras to join the New York Rangers. According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic:

“I don’t think the Rangers have ever been interested in Zegras, much as the local kid would love to be a Ranger. He adds, And if the Rangers were in on either of those guys [Alex Tuch being the other], it would take a lot more than Kakko as the centerpiece of whatever was going the other way.” source – ‘Rangers prospect timelines, Kaapo Kakko’s role, Jacob Trouba’s future: Mailbag’ – Arthur Staple – The Athletic – 08/02/2024

As for any potential deal that would see Kakko moved, the offers haven’t been good. Staples called Kakko a “buy-low player now” and said he’s not a player other teams are coveting.

As for the latest on Jacob Trouba, the defenseman shot down much of the speculation that was out there. He was asked about trade talk and said:

“It was fine. It’s part of the business. I knew that part of my contract turned this year (to a no-trade list), and I submitted a list. That’s what I did. All the other noise was pretty much noise. I’m happy to be here. I’m excited to go into the season. Great opportunity ahead of us.” source – ‘Jacob Trouba Q&A: On trade rumors, the upcoming Rangers season and his first art exhibit’ – Peter Baugh – The Athletic- 08/01/2024

Zegras’ Future with the Ducks Unclear

Even if the Rangers aren’t a suitor, NHL Network’s Stu Grimson believes there’s a strong possibility that the Anaheim Ducks could trade Zegras. Acknowledging the forward’s offensive potential, he noted that Zegras must improve his defensive play and pointed out that Ducks GM Pat Verbeek inherited Zegras when he took over the role.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Zegras’ future in Anaheim may not be determined this offseason, but later in the 2024-25 season. If he rounds out his game and continues to produce offensively, Verbeek may invest in him long-term. If Zegras’ defensive game continues to be his weakness, the Ducks GM may consider trading him before the NHL Trade Deadline.

Reinhart Had No Intentions of Leaving the Panthers

Speaking with the media while playing a round of golf, Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said he never considered it an option to leave the team in free agency this summer. “It was never an option for my wife and I, we wanted to be there through and through,” he said. “It all worked out. We’re thrilled with the commitment on both sides.”

Tony DeAngelo Focused on NHL Contract

Tony DeAngelo is still an unrestricted free agent and hasn’t signed a deal with an NHL club yet. That doesn’t mean he’s jumping to the KHL, as some recent rumors suggest. Instagram account @PuckEmpire posted that they reached out to the defenseman and asked if the rumors were true. DeAngelo denied them.

He noted that he’s not sure where the speculation is coming from and that he’s trying to find a spot on an NHL team. He noted, “I mean, listen. If I don’t have a deal, I would be open to playing overseas but I don’t have anything like that, even close so idk what the heck people are saying haha.”

