Winnipeg Jets’ 3 Best Contracts for 2024-25

It’s no secret that having efficient contracts will open the door for on-ice success, and if the Winnipeg Jets are to replicate their 110-point campaign from a season ago, they will need a handful of players to outplay their contract.

Here are the Jets’ three best contract values for the 2024-25 season. This list will not take the amount of years left of a contract into account, it will be based off the players’ cap hit for next season and their likelihood of outplaying it by a wide margin.

Josh Morrissey – $6.25 Million

Jets’ top pairing defender Josh Morrissey has one of the best contracts in the National Hockey League, as he most recently finished fifth-best in The Athletic’s rankings for total contract value.

His cap hit of $6.25 million initially looked like an overpay as Morrissey struggled through the North-Division ‘bubble’ years, but now, he has solidified himself as a top-10 defenceman in the league and that dollar amount gives the Jets a ton of flexibility.

Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey, and Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

He has put together back-to-back fantastic seasons, posting 76 points in 78 games in 2022-23, and then following it up with 69 points in 81 games last season. He received more Norris Trophy votes for his performance in the 2022-23 season, but most Jets fans and media would argue that he was a better all-around defender last season.

He was easily the Jets’ best skater in the first round of the playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche, posting three goals in five games and shouldering big minutes. His contract expires after the 2028-29 season, and until then, he will continue to provide the biggest surplus in value out of all the Jets’ contracts.

Gabriel Vilardi – $3.437 Million

Gabriel Vilardi was fantastic for the Jets last season, posting 22 goals and 14 assists in 47 games after being acquired in the offseason. He’s entering the final year of a two-year, $3.475 million contract, and he will be in for a pay raise as a restricted free agent (RFA) next offseason.

The main issue for Vilardi has been health, as last year he dealt with a sprained MCL and an enlarged spleen, resulting in just 47 games played. In the games he was active, he was one of the Jets’ most effective top-six forwards, especially so on the power play. Vilardi was a real-life cheat-code at the side of the net, making goals such as this one against the Nashville Predators look routine.

OH MY GOODNESS‼



Take a bow, Gabriel Vilardi! pic.twitter.com/fP3Xch2Wyr — NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2024

The goal for Vilardi in 2024-25 is simple – to repeat his success from last season, while staying healthy in the process. That alone should earn him a long-term, higher cap-hit contract at the end of next season. The Jets are relying on him to provide effective top-six minutes, and at $3.475 million, his contract is one of the best values on the roster.

Dylan Samberg – $1.4 Million

Dylan Samberg signed a two-year, $1.4 million AAV contract last offseason, and he’s set to provide surplus value on it for a second straight year. He is another player, similar to Vilardi, who is likely in for a pay raise at this time next year.

With the departure of Brenden Dillon, who recently signed with the New Jersey Devils, Samberg is primed to step into a top-four role alongside Neal Pionk next season. Given his results on the third pairing with Nate Schmidt last year, it’s safe to say that he is ready for this bump up the lineup, and his contract will give the Jets a ton of flexibility.

The 25-year-old defender has posted great results in a sheltered role due to his skating, underrated puck moving, and his ability to shut down the opposition on the rush. The fact he only has three career NHL goals may hurt his total contract value going forward, but make no mistake, $1.4 million AAV for an effective top-four defensive-defenceman is one of the best values for the Jets in 2024-25.

Here are a few players who just missed the cut, starting with Adam Lowry and his $3.25 million cap hit. The captain had one of his strongest seasons in 2023-24, even receiving a few top-five votes for the Selke Trophy, given to the best ‘defensive forward’ in the NHL. Vladislav Namestnikov’s $2.0 million cap hit for 2024-25 looms large as well, as he could very well start the season as the team’s second-line centre. Entry level contracts (ELCs) were not included on this list, but Brad Lambert, Elias Salomonsson, or Nikita Chibrikov cracking the opening night roster with a cap hit of $925k would be money spent efficiently for Winnipeg.