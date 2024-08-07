Daily Hockey Trivia – Swedish Goals, 100 Points & Golden Knights

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 7, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Who is the Only Swedish Play to Score 50 Goals in One Season?

a) Hakan Loob

b) Filip Forsberg

c) Peter Forsberg

d) Marcus Naslund

Question 2: Who Was the First Player to Score 100 Points in One Season?

a) Phil Esposito

b) Gordie Howe

c) Jean Beliveau

d) Guy Lafleur

Question 3: Who Scored the First Regular Season Goal for the Vegas Golden Knights?

a) James Neal

b) William Karlsson

c) Reilly Smith

d) Jonathan Marchessault

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: a) Hakan Loob – Hakan Loob is the only Swedish player to score 50 goals in an NHL season. He did this in the 1987-88 season with the Calgary Flames.

Q2 Answer: a) Phil Esposito – The first player to score 100 points in an NHL season was Phil Esposito in the 1968-69 season, and just beat Gordie Howe to the feat, who hit 100 points just a week later.

Q3 Answer: a) James Neal – The first goal scored in Vegas Golden Knights history was James Neal, who scored it in the first game of the franchise’s first season on Oct. 6, 2017 against the Dallas Stars.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.