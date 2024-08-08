Daily Hockey Trivia – Drafting Dryden, Ovechkin & Last Goals

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 8, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Which Team Drafted Ken Dryden?

a) Montreal Canadiens

b) Boston Bruins

c) New York Rangers

d) Toronto Maple Leafs

Question 2: Which Team Tried Drafting Alexander Ovechkin in 2003 With An Age Eligibility Argument of Leap Years?

a) Florida Panthers

b) Pittsburgh Penguins

c) Philadelphia Flyers

d) Dallas Stars

Question 3: Who Is The Only Player To Score In A Game He Did Not Play In?

a) Brad Marchand

b) Nathan Horton

c) Todd Bertuzzi

d) Mike Commodore

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: b) Boston Bruins – The Boston Bruins originally drafted goaltender Ken Dryden, but ultimately traded him to the Montreal Canadiens 17 days later in a deal alongside Alex Campbell in exchange for Guy Allen and Paul Reid.

Q2 Answer: a) Florida Panthers – The Florida Panthers tried to draft Alexander Ovechkin multiple times in 2003. Their argument of leap years adds up to enough extra days to make him eligible for the draft was ultimately shut down by the NHL.

Q3 Answer: b) Nathan Horton – Nathan Horton‘s final NHL goal came against the Dallas Stars, but after a serious medical situation involving Rich Peverly on the Stars’ bench, the game was postponed. Between the time that game was postponed and the new date came around, Horton had suffered a career-ending head injury. He was credited with a goal in the game that officially took place after that injury, and he didn’t play.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.