Buffalo Sabres’ 3 Best Contracts for 2024-25

This offseason has been talked about ad nauseum regarding the Buffalo Sabres. Virtually every piece has talked about how Sabres management is on the proverbial hot seat, the need to make the playoffs, and the implications of every move made during the summer.

Part of being a successful NHL general manager is looking ahead. Managing contracts and creating value is imperative. More importantly, it comes in handy when valuable players come up for contract extensions. How are the Sabres doing there? (from ‘NHL contract efficiency rankings, 2024: Which teams spend their money most wisely?,’ The Athletic, Jul. 25, 2024)?

Finding Value

Whether a team is a dark horse or favorite, they need to find value throughout the roster. Paying top players a reasonable salary is a good place to start but it isn’t the only thing to consider. Creating value through smart contracts is how teams like the Florida Panthers remain contenders.

Related: Buffalo Sabres’ 3 Most Important Players for Getting Back to the Playoffs

While the Sabres will be depending on guys like Dylan Cozens to rebound and get the team into the playoffs for the first time since 2011, the years to come need to be paid their proper attention. The Sabres haave three contracts that stand out from the rest as quality deals now and well into the future.

Tage Thompson – 7 years, $50 million ($7.14 million Average Annual Value)

Despite a down season in 2023-24, Tage Thompson remains not only one of the best deals for the Sabres but in the league as a whole. He inked the extension prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, coming off career-highs in goals (38), assists (30), and points (68) the season prior.

Thompson made the deal valuable to an otherworldly extent with his performance in 2022-23. He took his game to a new level, scoring 47 goals and registering 94 points. Thompson had become one of the most dynamic young centers in the game and seemed like a threat to become the first Sabre to hit 50 goals since Pat Lafontaine and Alexander Mogilny hit the mark in 1992-93.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images)

Thompson dropped to 29 goals and 56 points in 71 games last season, but a large part of that had to do with a nagging hand injury. After shaking off the rust, Thompson went on a tear with a point in at least 12 of his final 18 games.

If Thompson can rebound and get close to his 2022-23 performance, this instantly becomes the best deal in the league once again. As it stands, it is still a very good deal for a young, top-line scoring center.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen – 5 years, $23.75 million ($4.75 million AAV)

Freshly signed, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen‘s new five-year pact instantly becomes one of the best on the roster. The goaltending position had been in flux for years prior to Luukkonen taking over the job and making it his during the 2023-24 season.

As one of the few bright spots for the team, Luukkonen quietly became one of the NHL’s best young goaltenders. Luukkonen made a career-high 51 starts and 54 appearances, posting career bests in wins (27), save percentage (minimum 10 starts, .910%), goals against average (2.57), and shutouts (5).

“UPL,” as he’s become known, finished 12th in GAA, tied for 18th in save percentage, and finished one behind the league lead in shutouts. He was outstanding in every way during 2023-24 and is the unquestioned starter going into this season. If he can continue to play well under new coach Lindy Ruff, this already strong value will look even better.

Alex Tuch – 7 years, $33.25 million ($4.75 million AAV)

This was a tough decision between Tuch and Mattias Samuelsson’s seven-year, $30 million deal. If Samuelsson had managed to stay healthy the past two seasons, it would have been the clear choice for the third-best contract on this list.

As it stands, the nod goes to Tuch. A top line winger since coming to Buffalo, Tuch has delivered far above his pay grade. He had 38 points in 50 games during his first season in Buffalo and exploded for 36 goals and 79 points in 74 games during 2022-23.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Like Thompson, Tuch took a step back in 2023-24 (22 goals, 59 points in 75 games) but remains a top-of-the-roster presence. Even at 55-60 points, Tuch’s value is through the roof. If he can return to his status of two seasons ago, he will be right there with Thompson as one of the biggest steals in the NHL. The one caveat is that he’s going to come up for an extension soon; his contract runs through the 2025-26 season.

The Foreseeable Future

The Sabres have done a good job of setting themselves up for the future. Though some questioned the buyout of Jeff Skinner, the team has gotten good value across the board, especially on long-term deals. Even contracts like Dylan Cozens’ 7-year, $49.70 million deal can easily become good value if he can get back on track.

With Jack Quinn, J.J. Peterka, and Bowen Byram due new deals ahead of 2025-26, the Sabres are going to need to make the most of that value. Getting rebound seasons from key contributors will also go to create further value (looking at you, Owen Power), setting the franchise up well for the future.