Daily Hockey Trivia – Devils Leaders, “Michigan” Goals & 1st Overall Picks

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Sept. 11, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Which Player Leads The New Jersey Devils In Scoring In Franchise History?

a) Scott Gomez

b) Patrik Elias

c) Scott Stevens

d) Travis Zajac

Question 2: Who Scored The First Michigan/Lacrosse Goal In The NHL?

a) Andrei Svechnikov

b) Trevor Zegras

c) Filip Forsberg

d) Connor Bedard

Question 3: How Many First Overall Draft Picks Never Played An NHL Game (Excluding Macklin Celebrini)?

a) 3

b) 4

c) 5

d) 6

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: b) Patrik Elias – Patrik Elias scored 1025 points in 1240 games in his NHL career, which he spent the entirety of with the New Jersey Devils. He ranks first in most scoring categories and is regarded as one of the greatest players to play for the club.

Q2 Answer: a) Andrei Svechnikov – On Oct. 9, 2019, Andrei Svechnikov became the first player to successfully score a “Michigan/Lacrosse” style goal in the NHL but picking the puck up on his stick and wrapping it around the net above the goaltender’s shoulder. He scored this goal against the Calgary Flames with David Rittich in net. He then went on to score two more so far in his career.

Q3 Answer: a) 3 – Throughout the history of the NHL’s drafting process, there have only been three players who did not play in the NHL after being selected first overall, excluding Macklin Celebrini. Those three were Claude Gauthier, who was selected first by the Detroit Red Wings in 1964, Andre Veilleux by the New York Rangers in 1965, and Rick Pagnutti by the LA Kings in 1967.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.