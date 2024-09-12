Daily Hockey Trivia – Presidents’ Trophy, Free Agency Deals & Hobey Baker

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Sept. 10, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Since The Introduction Of The Presidents’ Trophy in 1986, Which Team Has Won It The Most Times??

a) Tampa Bay Lightning

b) Boston Bruins

c) Detroit Red Wings

d) Colorado Avalanche

Question 2: Which Of These Players Signed The Largest Unrestricted Free Agency Contract in NHL History?

a) Erik Karlsson

b) Artemi Panarin

c) Ryan Suter

d) Jaromir Jagr

Question 3: Who Was The Youngest Player To Win The NCAA’s Hobey Baker?

a) Paul Kariya

b) Jack Eichel

c) Cole Caufield

d) Macklin Celebrini

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: c) Detroit Red Wings – With six Presidents’ Trophy wins, the Detroit Red Wings have more than any other team. The club won the trophy in the following seasons: 1994-95, 1995-96, 2001-02, 2003-04, 2005-06, 2007-08.

Q2 Answer: c) Ryan Suter – The Minnesota Wild signed free agent Ryan Suter to a 13-year contract worth $98 million, which is tied for the biggest free agency contract in NHL history, along with another player the Wild signed to the same deal on the same day, Zach Parise.

Q3 Answer: d) Macklin Celebrini – After winning the 2024 Hobey Baker as the NCAA’s top player, Macklin Celebrini became the youngest player to win the award at 17 years old.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.