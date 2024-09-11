Daily Hockey Trivia – Journeymen, Goal Leaders & Hamburgers

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Sept. 9, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Seven Active Players Have Played For 8 Different Teams (Not Including Any Projections For 2024-25). Which One Of These Players Is Not One Of Them?

a) Ian Cole

b) Anthony Duclair

c) Erik Gudbranson

d) Sam Gagner

Question 2: Which Of These Players Has The Highest Career Goal Total?

a) Auston Matthews

b) James van Riemsdyk

c) Tyler Seguin

d) David Pastrnak

Question 3: Which Player Notoriously Ate A Hamburger After It Was Thrown Onto The Ice By A Fan?

a) Andrew Hammond

b) Dino Cicarelli

c) Curtis Lazar

d) R.J. Umberger

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: d) Sam Gagner – Among the seven active players who have played on eight different NHL teams, Sam Gagner isn’t one of them. Gagner has played with seven different teams (Edmonton Oilers, Detroit Red Wings, Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes). After signing a professional tryout with the Carolina Hurricanes, he could be playing for his eighth different team this coming season but has not yet.

Q2 Answer: a) Auston Matthews – WIth 368 goals in just eight seasons in the NHL, Auston Matthews has been scoring at a phenomenal rate. He has passed many players with much longer, and still successful careers, and has a chance at entering the top 10 as soon as this season.

Q3 Answer: c) Curtis Lazar – As the fans of the Ottawa Senators celebrated Andrew Hammond’s “Hamburglar” run, they opted to throw hamburgers onto the ice, and one of those times, Senators center Curtis Lazar picked one up and started to eat it.

Missed The Last Trivia?: Daily Hockey Trivia – NHL & AHL Hardest Shot & Defensive Scoring

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.