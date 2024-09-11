Maple Leafs Bringing Mark Giordano Back Makes Perfect Sense

Toronto Maple Leafs fans shouldn’t be surprised if Mark Giordano returns to the team this season. Rumours have been making their rounds about the veteran defenceman, and a reunion with Toronto seems straightforward. Giordano would likely sign for the league minimum, making him a cost-effective option for the Maple Leafs.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Giordano’s intelligence and positioning on the ice make him a valuable asset. He can fill in seamlessly in case of injuries and provide the team with steady bottom-pairing minutes. His leadership and experience are also invaluable, especially for mentoring younger defencemen.

Don’t Be Surprised if Giordano Returns to the Maple Leafs

Given his desire to continue playing and contribute to a Stanley Cup contender, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Giordano back at Maple Leafs’ training camp, ready to offer his services again. Fans should not be surprised if they hear about his return to the fold sooner rather than later.

Mitch Marner and Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Giordano brings many valuable qualities to the Maple Leafs, making his presence on the team highly impactful. Even at 40 (he’ll be 41 on Oct. 3), his experience and veteran savvy can carry him well in short bursts on the ice. Over his past seasons in Toronto, despite initial skepticism due to his age, Giordano proved to be one of the best-value contracts in the NHL. He signed a two-year deal at just $800,000 per season. This contract was widely regarded as a bargain for the Maple Leafs, given that Giordano could have likely commanded a much higher salary—potentially around $4 million—on the open market.

What Giordano Brings to the Team

Giordano brings leadership and experience to the Maple Leafs. As a former Norris Trophy winner and a player with a wealth of NHL experience, he has served as a leader for the Maple Leafs. His leadership in Toronto was invaluable on and off the ice, especially during difficult stretches where injuries have plagued the defence. Last season, former head coach Sheldon Keefe praised Giordano for stepping up in crucial moments, providing a steadying presence in the locker room, and mentoring younger players like Timothy Liljegren.

Giordano brings defensive reliability. Even as the oldest skater in the league last season, his hockey IQ remained sharp. His ability to anticipate plays and position himself effectively makes up for any decline in speed. Whether playing on the top pairing during injury crises or providing depth minutes on the third pairing, Giordano adapted and delivered consistent performances.

Giordano blocked shots and showed grit. Last season, he continued demonstrating a willingness to do the dirty work, such as blocking shots and breaking up plays in critical moments. This dedication to playing a tough, physical game endeared him to his teammates and coaching staff alike. His calmness helps stabilize the defence, especially when other blueliners are out of the lineup.

Why the Maple Leafs Might Re-Sign Giordano Despite His Age

Giordano might no longer need to log heavy minutes as a top-pair defenceman, but he can still be effective in a limited role. As a veteran playing third-pairing minutes, he could focus on specialized tasks. These would include penalty killing and providing a steady presence during high-pressure situations. His experience allows him to thrive even with reduced ice time.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

The value of Giordano’s leadership surpasses what happens on the ice. When he first signed in Toronto, his selfless decision to take a significant pay cut demonstrated his belief in the team’s potential. It set an example for younger players about the importance of commitment and sacrifice. This influence remains crucial for a team seeking to break its pattern of playoff disappointments.

In addition, Giordano’s ability to guide and mentor younger defencemen makes him an asset beyond his physical play. He’s willing to share his knowledge and experience with any defenceman who is still learning the ropes of the position. That would help accelerate the development of players like Liljegren, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins, and other young blueliners.

The Bottom Line for Giordano and the Maple Leafs

Giordano’s presence on the Maple Leafs has proved invaluable in his two seasons with the team. He delivered more than just his on-ice contribution. He also brought his leadership and mentorship. That he would sign a low-cost, team-friendly deal allows the team to manage the salary cap better while benefiting from his steadying influence.

Even with reduced minutes, Giordano could stabilize the Maple Leafs’ defence and play a critical role in the team’s push for the playoffs and postseason success.