Ducks’ Offseason Acquisitions Revisited: Ryan Kesler

In my time with The Hockey Writers, I’ve used the offseason as an opportunity to look back on some of the most significant transactions in the 30-season history of the Anaheim Ducks. Last offseason, we looked at the franchise’s biggest free agent signings. None, of course, were bigger than the signings of Teemu Selanne and Scott Niedermayer in the summer of 2005.

This offseason, however, I’ve looked at trades. Whether it’s the Chris Pronger acquisition in 2006, or the Bobby Ryan trade in 2013 that brought in Jakob Silfverberg, the Ducks have made a number of moves that have left an indelible mark on the franchise. To wrap up this series and focus on the season ahead, let’s look at the last big move the Ducks made in the trade market – the 2014 offseason acquisition of Ryan Kesler – and how it propelled them to a dominant three-season run in the Western Conference.

Ducks Weren’t Advancing Without a Second Dynamic Centermen

Following the Ducks’ Stanley Cup championship in 2007, Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry gradually became the offensive faces of the franchise as notable players like Chris Kunitz, Andy McDonald, and Dustin Penner were traded. Selanne still had some game left but was getting older. From 2008-2014, the Ducks mixed and matched players to find the right combination to either partner with or supplement the offense provided by their two young dynamos. Try as they did with players like Brendan Morrison, Todd Bertuzzi, Bobby Ryan, Saku Koivu, Kyle Palmieri, Nick Bonino, and others, the Ducks never advanced past the second round of the playoffs, despite making it twice (2009, 2014).

As I’ve discussed in previous articles this offseason, the Ducks, while dominant in the regular season, couldn’t get over the proverbial hump in the years following their championship because they didn’t quite have enough. The turnover of their championship roster certainly didn’t help, but it became clear that if the Ducks were to return to their championship potential, then moves needed to be made. Then-general manager Bob Murray understood that when he snagged the disgruntled Kesler from the Vancouver Canucks in the 2014 offseason.

Kesler Gave Ducks Skill, Grit, and Tenacity Down the Middle

The Kesler acquisition exacted a heavy price. After all, he was a six-time 20-goal scorer, including a career-high 41 in 2010-11. He was a proven performer in the playoffs, not to mention he had the competitive spirit, nasty streak, and desire to win that meshed with that of Getzlaf and Perry. The cost, however, was the fan-favorite Bonino, Luca Sbisa, a first-round pick and a third-round pick. There was some reason for worry given Kesler’s injury history, but his age, style of play, and skill made for a seamless transition into a Ducks’ lineup that was ready to take the next step.

Ryan Kesler, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Losing Bonino was hard, but you won’t find anyone who will say that the Ducks didn’t upgrade at the center position with the move. Upgrading the middle of the ice was Murray’s goal. At the time of the trade, he stated that “you have to give up good players to get a player like Ryan. We felt it was time to make a little bit of a move to improve our hockey team.” He was right, the Ducks were better from the first drop of the puck in the 2014-15 season. Getzlaf and Perry solidified the top line, while Kesler, who eventually logged significant minutes with Andrew Cogliano and Jakob Silfverberg, played with a rotation of players that included Matt Beleskey, Pat Maroon, and Nick Ritchie. Generally speaking, it all worked well, and Kesler returned to his strong, two-way game.

The Move Facilitated Ducks’ Best Stretch Since 2007 Championship

Ducks historians know well the three-season run the Ducks had with a healthy Getzlaf and Kesler down the middle. They had the Chicago Blackhawks on the ropes in the 2015 West Final, before falling in Game 7. A tough first-round exit in the 2016 postseason preceded Kesler’s best season in a Ducks uniform in 2016-17, where he had 22 goals and 36 assists in 82 games, his first full season since 2010-11. The Ducks reached the Western Conference Final that season, too, giving the Nashville Predators all they could handle. Kesler, in typical fashion, notoriously got under the skin of young Predators center Ryan Johansen, who famously and publicly questioned why fans would cheer for a player like him.

Make no mistake, Kesler was acquired to help bring another championship to Anaheim. That didn’t happen, but there’s no denying that two Western Conference Final appearances in three seasons resembled some of the best hockey the Ducks have played outside of their two-season run from 2005-07. Were there other seasons that were more fun to watch? You tell me.

Another One-Two Punch at Center Is in the Works in Anaheim

Having two dynamic centermen is a tried-and-true formula in the NHL. It works because good centermen play with skill and attention to detail on both sides of the puck. Having one is great, but two is even better, if you can manage it. Murray and the Ducks seized their opportunity to snag one in the summer of 2014, and while they fell short of the ultimate goal, bringing Kesler in was the right move and made the Ducks legit contenders in a top-heavy Western Conference.

For the Ducks of today, it looks more likely every day that they will be set down the middle for years to come. It could be Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish. Maybe Trevor Zegras’ calling will be as a center after all. Or perhaps, the Ducks turn 2024 third overall pick Beckett Sennecke, who has a large frame like Carlsson, into a center. They have options and flexibility, two luxuries in today’s game. Who among the bunch will be the second coming of Getzlaf and Kesler? Time will tell…