Daily Hockey Trivia – NHL & AHL Hardest Shot & Defensive Scoring

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Sept. 8, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Who Has The Hardest Recorded Slap Shot In NHL History?

a) Shea Weber

b) Ryan Suter

c) Zdeno Chara

d) Nikita Zadorov

Question 2: Which Player Beat The NHL Record For The Hardest Shot In An AHL Competition?

a) Evan Bouchard

b) Sebastian Aho

c) Christian Wolanin

d) Martin Frk

Question 3: Which Defenseman Has The Most Points in NHL History

a) Bobby Orr

b) Ray Bourque

c) Paul Coffey

d) Al MacInnis

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: c) Zdeno Chara – In the 2012 All-Star event, Zdeno Chara released a slap shot that was recorded at 108.8 miles per hour. This is the hardest shot officially recorded in an NHL event.

Q2 Answer: d) Martin Frk – In the 2020 American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Competition, defenseman Martin Frk set a new AHL record, which also beat the NHL record set by Chara, being recorded at 109.2 miles per hour.

Q3 Answer: b) Ray Bourque – In his 22-year NHL career, Ray Bourque amassed 1579 career points, which leads all defensemen in NHL history.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.