Daily Hockey Trivia – Highest Salary, Most Tenured Captain & Low Points

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Sept. 7, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Which Player Will Make The Highest Salary (Not AAV) In The 2024-25 Season?

a) Nathan MacKinnon

b) Auston Matthews

c) Connor McDavid

d) Erik Karlsson

Question 2: Which Player Holds The Longest Tenure As Captain In NHL History?

a) Sidney Crosby

b) Alex Ovechkin

c) Joe Sakic

d) Steve Yzerman

Question 3: Among All Players With 1000+ Career NHL Games, Who Has The Lowest Career Point Total?

a) Craig Berube

b) Steve Staios

c) Hal Gill

d) Ken Daneyko

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: b) Auston Matthews – Auston Matthews is set to make $16.7 million in salary in the 2024-25 NHL season, which is much higher than his $13.25 million cap hit on the contract extension he signed.

Q2 Answer: d) Steve Yzerman – Steve Yzerman spent 19 seasons as captain of the Detroit Red Wings, leading them to three Stanley Cups and being one of eight retired numbers by the franchise.

Q3 Answer: a) Craig Berube – Whilst spending 1054 games in the NHL being a tough, physical, and gritty winger, Craig Berube amassed just 159 points, which is the lowest total among all players to play at least 1000 NHL games.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.