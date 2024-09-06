Daily Hockey Trivia – Back-to-Back Stanley Cups, Selke Winners & 1980 Season

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Sept. 6, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Who Was The First Team To Win Back-to-Back Stanley Cups In The NHL?

a) Montreal Canadiens

b) New York Islanders

c) Boston Bruins

d) Ottawa Senators

Question 2: Who Is The Only Player To Win The Frank J. Selke Trophy Four Times In A Row?

a) Pavel Datsyuk

b) Bob Gainey

c) Patrice Bergeron

d) Guy Carbonneau

Question 3: Wayne Gretzky Tied For The Most Points In His First NHL Season With 137, Who Did He Lose The Art Ross Tie Breaker To?

a) Guy Lafleur

b) Marcel Dionne

c) Gilbert Perreault

d) Bryan Trottier

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: d) Ottawa Senators – The first team to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons was the old Ottawa Senators franchise. The NHL officially began in 1917, and in 1920 and 1921, the Ottawa Senators won the league championship, taking home the Stanley Cup.

Q2 Answer: b) Bob Gainey – The Selke Trophy was introduced in the 1977-78 season, and Montreal Canadiens forward Bob Gainey took home the trophy in each of the first four years of its history. No other player has won the trophy four years in a row since.

Q3 Answer: b) Marcel Dionne – Despite the tie between Marcel Dionne and Wayne Gretzky, Dionne took home the Art Ross in the 1979-80 season because he had more goals that Gretzky, which was the first tiebreaker. Had the award gone to the second tiebreaker, Gretzky would have won it as he scored a matching 137 points in one less game than Dionne did.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.