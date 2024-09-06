Ducks News & Rumors: Sennecke, Suchanek, Pacioretty & More

The injury woes of the Anaheim Ducks from the 2023-24 season have carried over to the team’s prospect pool. Shortly after the team announced its roster for the 2024 Rookie Faceoff, it was revealed that right winger Beckett Sennecke and goaltender Tomas Suchanek would be unavailable, and they are both facing extended absences.

There is also reportedly interest in having Max Pacioretty attend training camp on a professional tryout agreement (PTO), a new netminder signing, and a recap of Olympic qualifying to discuss.

Sennecke suffered a foot fracture during offseason training and is expected to be out for approximately six to eight weeks. The Ducks selected the 18-year-old forward with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He was not projected to transition to the NHL this coming season, and the injury will keep him out of the lineup for the start of the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season. His recovery timeline could delay his debut until late October. The talented playmaker accounted for 27 goals and 41 assists in 63 regular-season contests for the Oshawa Generals in 2023-24. He added 10 markers and 22 points in 16 OHL playoff outings.

Unfortunately, he will not be able to take part in on-ice activities during Anaheim’s 2024 Rookie Camp. Additionally, he will not participate in games against the prospects of the Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, and Los Angeles Kings in the Rookie Faceoff tournament.

Suchanek Could Miss the Entire Season, Ducks Add Dansk

Suchanek had surgery to repair a ruptured ACL and is expected to be sidelined for approximately six to eight months. If he enters the eight-month range, the 21-year-old netminder could miss the entirety of the 2024-25 season. He was a bright spot for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL) last campaign, registering a 14-10-5 record with a 2.92 goals-against average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%) across 29 appearances.

From being an undrafted standout at the 2023 Rookie Faceoff to eventually earning an entry-level contract with the Ducks, Suchanek’s journey has been a feel-good story. Regrettably, he may not get much time to continue progressing in 2024-25, even if he recovers quickly from his knee procedure.

Related: 4 Under-the-Radar Ducks to Watch at Training Camp

The Ducks signed Oscar Dansk to a one-year, two-way contract as an insurance policy. The 30-year-old goaltender has spent the past two seasons with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers. He posted a mark of 11-12-3 with a 3.22 GAA and .897 SV% over 27 games played last campaign. In six career NHL outings, he has a 4-1-0 record with a 3.10 GAA and a .906 SV%. Dansk will provide the Ducks with a depth option between the pipes, and he will compete with Calle Clang and Vyacheslav Buteyets for playing time on the Gulls.

Ducks Looking to Invite Pacioretty to Camp?

Per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, the Ducks were rumored to be considering extending Pacioretty an invite to training camp on a professional tryout. According to reports, the 35-year-old winger would prefer to sign a standard contract rather than have the uncertainty of a PTO dangling over him.

Max Pacioretty, Washington Capitals (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The time for Pacioretty to decide on his future is drawing near, with training camps set to open in a couple of weeks. He has also been linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, and Detroit Red Wings. Unless the Ducks offer more guarantees or multiple years, which are both unlikely, Pacioretty will probably seek to join a contender.

Regenda Helps Slovakia Qualify for Olympics

Slovakia, Denmark, and Latvia claimed spots at the 2026 Winter Olympics with undefeated records in three qualification-round games from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. Slovakia’s Pavol Regenda scored the game-winning goal against Kazakhstan on Sunday (Sept. 1). He produced two goals in three contests during the tournament. The 24-year-old forward has become a fixture for Slovakia on the international stage, appearing in three straight IIHF World Championships and capturing the bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China. Despite building momentum during Olympic qualifying, Regenda will likely begin the 2024-25 campaign in the AHL due a shortage of roster spots.

Former Anaheim and current Carolina Hurricanes netminder Frederik Andersen supplied a 1.31 GAA and .938 save percentage in three starts to help secure Denmark’s place in the 2026 Olympics. The Danes defeated Norway 4-1 to finish the qualification round-robin. Stian Solberg, selected with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Ducks, had two helpers in three matches for the Norwegians at the tournament. He was omitted from the 2024 Rookie Faceoff roster because he is at training camp with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League.

Gearing up for Training Camp

Not being able to see Sennecke and Suchanek with the main group is disappointing, but assuming there aren’t any more surprises, the Ducks should be relatively healthy when they report for training camp. Battling injuries all season was a major stumbling block for the players and head coach Greg Cronin in 2023-24. Hopefully, the club doesn’t have to deal with any notable absences before the upcoming season.