Anaheim Ducks’ Standouts from 2023 Rookie Faceoff

The Anaheim Ducks wrapped up the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with a 2-1-0 record. The Ducks’ prospects outscored their competition 11-9, which included squads from the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Los Angeles Kings, to improve to 14-2-3 at the annual event since 2016. The organization got a good look at several NHL hopefuls before the start of training camp on Thursday.

Anaheim’s Top Line Shines

Leo Carlsson, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, put on a spectacular show. He played between Nikita Nesterenko and Coulson Pitre on the top line in all three contests. Carlsson potted one goal and two assists while showcasing the puck-possession and playmaking skills that have made him a highly touted prospect. It should come as no surprise that the 18-year-old Swede didn’t look at all out of place transitioning to the smaller rinks in North America.

Carlsson leveraged his 6-foot-3, 198-pound frame to great success throughout the tournament. Whether he was setting up a teammate or taking the puck to the net – like he did on his first goal sporting the Anaheim colors – Carlsson displayed plenty of poise and skill.

Nesterenko and Pitre also stood out at the tournament. Playing alongside Carlsson, who has a habit of bringing out the best in his linemates, certainly helped. Still, they managed to impress with feats of their own. Pitre, who was a third-round selection of the Ducks in 2023, exhibited his all-around upside and versatility. He was dangerous on the penalty kill and scored a shorthanded tally against Vegas in the tournament opener. Pitre amassed 25 goals and 60 points in 59 games for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season.

Meanwhile, Nesterenko was dangerous offensively and looked very comfortable with the puck in all three games. He made nine appearances with Anaheim last campaign, including his NHL debut, after being acquired from the Minnesota Wild as part of the John Klingberg trade. Nesterenko, who turned pro after accounting for 13 goals and 34 points in 36 games with Boston College in 2022-23, will likely get a starring role with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 22-year-old forward will probably be among the first call-ups to the Ducks.

Preview of Future Ducks’ Defense Depth

The Ducks must have been grinning ear to ear when Jackson LaCombe, Tristan Luneau, Pavel Mintyukov, Noah Warren, Olen Zellweger, and Tyson Hinds suited up as the six defensemen against the Golden Knights.

Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Luneau potted a pair of goals, and Mintyukov also lit the lamp in Anaheim’s 4-2 victory. Luneau should receive a long look during camp before returning to Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He was part of what is shaping up to be a very strong 2022 Draft class for the Ducks. LaCombe, who played in two NHL contests last season, served as the captain for the Ducks in two of three games, while Nesterenko donned the ‘C’ in the tournament finale when LaCombe was a healthy scratch. Anaheim rotated in other blueliners, including Vojtech Port, Konnor Smith, and Rodwin Dionicio, for the other two matchups.

Warren finally managed to see some action for the Ducks after being unavailable to participate in rookie camp last fall and being sidelined for development camp in the summer. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defender missed the beginning of the 2022-23 QMJHL season after undergoing foot surgery and ended the year early because of a shoulder procedure. Warren’s physicality and puck-moving skills make him an intriguing prospect to monitor. He is expected to report back to the QMJHL as a member of the Victoriaville Tigres this campaign.

More Noteworthy Anaheim Prospect Performances

Carey Terrance, a 2023 second-round selection, led the Ducks in scoring with four points in the Rookie Faceoff. The 18-year-old center lined up at left wing alongside Ben King and fellow 2023 second-rounder Nico Myatovic for the first two games before moving up to skate with Nathan Gaucher and Judd Caufield in the tournament finale. Terrance produced 30 goals and 47 points in 67 games with the OHL’s Erie Otters last season. He also picked up four assists and six points in seven outings with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship in Switzerland en route to winning the gold medal. Terrance, who is capable of playing in all situations, is slated to return to the Otters this season.

Anaheim featured a different goaltender between the pipes for each of the three contests, with Calle Clang, Gage Alexander, and Tomas Suchanek getting one full start apiece. The only netminder who lost his outing was Alexander, who made 17 saves on 21 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Avalanche. Clang, who was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in March 2022 as part of the Rickard Rakell deal, turned aside 23 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights.

Tomas Suchanek, Team Czechia (Photo by Andy Devlin/ Getty Images)

However, the best performance came from Suchanek, who was an undrafted camp invitee. The 20-year-old made 29 stops in a 4-2 triumph over the Kings. He registered a 27-14-1 record for the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League last season and finished sixth overall with a .912 save percentage (SV%). Suchanek also topped all goaltenders at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 1.52 goals-against average, and he posted a superb .934 SV% to help Czechia take home the silver medal. He will participate in training camp with the Ducks and could end up earning himself a contract.

Final Thoughts on the Tournament and What Comes Next

It was a good starting point for Anaheim’s prospects, especially for those who will be entering their first season as professional players in 2023-24. They all received the opportunity to get into some games and warm up before the main camp opens. It was also a beneficial introduction for the players and new San Diego head coach Matt McIlvane, who will be in charge of the development of most of them. The Gulls should be a much more entertaining team to watch this campaign following 2022-23’s last-place finish.

Meanwhile, Anaheim’s roster should get a boost, with Carlsson knocking on the door for a roster spot. He stands a very good chance of playing in the NHL following training camp, and it shouldn’t be long before he becomes a core piece of the team. Mintyukov, Gaucher, Zellweger, and LaCombe will also be in the mix for positions in the Ducks’ opening-night lineup, but Anaheim’s preference is to be patient. Still, there should be plenty of chances for members of the organization’s prospect pool to see NHL action at some point in 2023-24, even if a good portion of them start out in the AHL.