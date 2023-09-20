Devils Top Five Fantasy Hockey Sleepers for the 2023-24 Season

The New Jersey Devils have a plethora of players who will be selected in the earlier rounds of your fantasy drafts. Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, and Dougie Hamilton will surely help you rake in the points, but what about other Devils players?

Thanks to general manager Tom Fitzgerald‘s work over the years, you will be able to choose many depth players from the Devils for your fantasy teams. These players will be considered “sleeper” picks – picks that are often underestimated and not valued fairly on the draft boards. Whether you are in a six-person league or a 20-person league, you will be able to bolster your roster with all-around players who will get you points with occasional goals, hits, shots, and saves. If your draft is approaching or you already had it, check in to see if these players are available in later rounds or even left undrafted so you can add them to your roster.

5. Ondrej Palat

Ondrej Palat had the worst season of his career in the 2022-23 season. He missed a lengthy amount of time after undergoing groin surgery, and he was never able to find his rhythm, playing 49 games and registering eight goals and 15 assists – he also had 79 shots on goal and 70 hits. After his disappointing season, Palat will look to have an incredible bounce-back year. In ESPN’s fantasy rankings, Palat is ranked #154 among left-wingers. Therefore, he could be selected in the last few rounds of the draft and have the potential to be a great depth pick for your team.

With 677 NHL games of experience, Palat should be able to erase the memory of last season and be a more consistent player for the Devils. This will also make him a very interesting fantasy player who will not cost you a high draft selection.

4. Vitek Vanecek

In fantasy hockey, goaltending could be a tricky position to draft wisely. However, Vitek Vanecek was a surprise selection last season. Vanecek was ranked #28 by fantasypros.com before 2022-23, and now he is ranked #12 because of his successful season and emergence as the Devils’ starter. The goaltending depth in a fantasy draft significantly dwindles after the first few rounds, and Vanecek will be an excellent pickup to add to your tandem.

Vitek Vanecek, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately, his impressive 2022-23 regular season was tainted by an atrocious playoff performance. However, this could be of benefit to fantasy players as he could fall in the draft and be selected in later rounds. The 27-year-old goalie has finally found a starting job, and he will work hard to prove that he belongs. Plus, who would not want a hibachi connoisseur on their fantasy team?

3. Luke Hughes

Luke Hughes brought an electrifying and energetic presence to the Devils in the five games he played. In two regular-season games, he had one goal and one assist, and in three playoff appearances, he registered two assists. Despite the small sample size, there is very little reason to believe that Hughes will fall short in offensive production. The 20-year-old defender will likely be a full-time player for the Devils this season and has the potential to be a massive pick-up in fantasy hockey.

In ESPN fantasy rankings, Hughes is 106th overall, which shows that he will be selected in most drafts despite his minimal experience. However, there is always a risk when selecting a rookie for your fantasy team, given the uncertainty of their ice time or role on the team.

However, Hughes has proven he can produce in high-pressure moments. He also has the ability to play on the second power-play unit for the Devils. Drafting the third Hughes brother would be a low-risk, high-reward decision. The only thing left to do is convince fantasy hockey sites to add a bonus for brothers scoring together.

2. Dawson Mercer

Dawson Mercer is ranked 107th on ESPN’s fantasy rankings. That is simply too high for what Mercer has accomplished at 21 years old. The Newfoundandler has played in back-to-back 82-game seasons and has yet to miss one game, scoring 27 goals and 56 points last season. Furthermore, he averaged only 16:33 of ice time in the 2022-23 season. With Tomas Tatar’s departure, Mercer will get a boost in ice time and likely play alongside Hischier or Hughes in the top six.

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mercer is a relentless and creative player who is used in every situation. With two seasons under his belt, his progression will continue and his production will rise. He has 98 career blocked shots, 315 shots on goal, and 62 hits. He has all the tools to have an explosive third year in the NHL.

1. Tyler Toffoli

The Devils’ biggest offseason addition was Tyler Toffoli. The 31-year-old has been around the league since 2012 and won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014. In 2022-23, Toffoli scored a career-high in points (34 goals and 39 assists) with the Calgary Flames, and he is currently ranked 101st in ESPN fantasy rankings.

Tyler Toffoli with the Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Toffoli will slot into the Devils’ top six and play with Hischier or Hughes. He will also likely get plenty of power play time on the first unit. Though repeating his 2022-23 season will be no easy feat, he will be playing alongside two elite centers. He is an excellent selection for your fantasy team and may be passed over by too many people.

Fantasy hockey is largely based on luck and excitement because of the uncertainty involved (besides McDavid getting the most points). The Devils will be well-represented in most fantasy hockey leagues with their top-end talent and depth. Remember to have fun and best of luck to all.