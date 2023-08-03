Devils’ Palat Aims to Rebound After Rough Season

When the New Jersey Devils acquired Ondrej Palat via free agency in 2022, they knew exactly what they were getting themselves into: a solid veteran presence who is by no means a superstar, yet can play a major role on a successful team.

There’s a reason Palat has two Stanley Cup championships to his name. When the lights get brighter, he rises to the occasion. He was trusted to be on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s top line during the 2022 Playoffs, notching 21 points in 23 games en route to hoisting Lord Stanley. He led the entire league with 11 even-strength goals during that run.

A Slow Start

While the Devils as a team took a massive leap from the year prior, Palat struggled mightily himself. After scoring three times in his first four games, he quickly ended up sidelined for an extended period after a groin injury required surgery.

Almost three months later, he returned against the St. Louis Blues. In the remaining 43 regular season contests, he only had five goals. His 23 point-season was by far the worst of his career, excluding his 2012-13 campaign where he only played 14 times.

Knowing that Palat was inked to a five-year, $6 million deal, there was certainly chatter amongst the fanbase on whether or not the contract would hurt the Devils as they moved forward. In such a cap-tight league, a single poor contract could potentially hinder an organization from its championship aspirations.

Little Reason for Concern

Despite Palat’s struggles during the regular season, Devils fans looked towards the playoffs as a time that he could get back on track and remedy his troubles. And in typical Palat fashion, he did exactly that. His five points in seven games in the first round against the New York Rangers played a massive role in the Devils’ comeback from a 2-0 series deficit. He kicked off the scoring in a pivotal Game 5, less than a minute into play. That goal ended up being the eventual game-winner.

With their backs against the wall in a crucial Game 7, Palat relentlessly outworked both Adam Fox and Chris Kreider before threading a perfect pass to Michael McLeod, who was able to bury a monumental shorthanded goal to give the Devils a 1-0 lead. That goal was also the game-winner in one of the most memorable wins in Devils history.

While points were at a premium for the Devils in Round 2 against Carolina’s stifling defense, Palat added a goal and a helper. His playoff goal total (three) was only two shy of his total in the 43 games he played after injury (five), showing that he still has another gear and just needed time after surgery to unlock it.

Bounce Back Season

Now that he has an entire offseason to refocus and prepare, all signs point to Palat producing more in a Devils uniform in 2023-24. Putting the surgery aside, the 2022-23 season was the first time that he had played anywhere other than Tampa Bay during his 10-year career. It’s easy to forget that these players are more than just athletes – they’re human beings, and acclimating to a new franchise is no easy task.

Adding the surgery into that mix made it very difficult for Palat to ever find his footing last season, but the pressure is off him now. With the addition of Tyler Toffoli, plus a full season of Timo Meier, Palat will not be a frequent talking point of the Devils’ offense. He’ll likely slot in on the third line, where he can be a silent assassin as he was for almost a decade in Tampa Bay. He has displayed the ability to perform in all situations, giving the Devils some much-needed versatility.

It would not be a surprise to see Palat flirting with 50 points this season, as he will finally settle into his role in New Jersey. His first season went very similar to Tomas Tatar’s first as a Devil, and he responded with 48 points in his second campaign.

And once the playoffs roll around, as long as the Devils are able to grab one of the 16 spots, watch out for Palat. He’s been a true leader and producer in all nine postseasons he’s been a part of.

Playoff Palat is real, and regular season Palat should return to form this upcoming season. While not a star, he is the type of player that does all of the little things right and can take a team to the next level. Don’t give up on him because of one down year.