Rangers & Flames: Exploring Odds of Blockbuster Huberdeau-for-Trouba Trade

The Calgary Flames and New York Rangers have different goals this season. The Flames will be focused on continuing their rebuild as they head into what looks to be a longer process that could extend over a few seasons, while the Rangers will be focused on contending for a Stanley Cup after coming up short last season.

Having one of — if not the best — goaltenders in the NHL is a huge benefit for the Rangers, and they have the depth to make another deep playoff run this season. Jacob Trouba trade rumours ran rampant all summer, but nothing ever came to fruition. But the Rangers could revisit a Trouba trade next summer, and the Flames would make sense as trade partners.

The Flames have plenty of cap space and could take on bad contracts to add draft capital. A trade that could make sense is a massive blockbuster swap of two players on bad contracts. In theory, this deal sees Trouba heading to the Flames for Jonathan Huberdeau, with more draft picks heading back the Flames’ way to retain 50% of his contract.

With half of Huberdeau’s deal retained, his cap hit would drop to $5.25 million annually. However, Huberdeau’s contract runs through 2031, so the Rangers might not want to take that on, but they would finally be adding a middle-six forward who is in need of a career revamp and an improvement on Kaapo Kakko.

Trouba has an $8 million cap hit, so the Rangers would be saving $2.75 million if the Flames took on the full contract, assuming they toss in a few draft picks to make this deal enticing for the Flames. His physical play and willingness to play a gritty game could be things they utilize as they give their young guys more opportunities. Trouba could also be someone these younger players try to model their game after.

Some fans around the NHL aren’t happy with the way Trouba plays, considering he has a history of throwing some dirty hits. However, he isn’t a consistently-dirty player who goes out of his way to make those hits. He sets the tone with physical play, and Rangers fans have seen firsthand what kind of presence he brings to their blue line. The Flames haven’t had someone dominate their blue line since Mark Giordano last played for them, so bringing in a player like Trouba seems like a no-brainer with their weakened defensive depth.

Rangers Save Money, Flames Add Draft Capital & Leadership

The Flames have had a very interesting approach to their rebuild (while what has happened over the past few seasons might not have been the plan.) They traded Matthew Tkachuk and lost the late Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency two seasons ago, just weeks apart. They then brought in Nazem Kadri to help push themselves toward becoming contenders, but their plan to retool and get back to the postseason failed.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Flames have added some strong pieces in Andrei Kuzmenko, Yegor Sharangovich, and Anthony Mantha heading into this season, but they don’t have much depth and aren’t a threat to win a Stanley Cup this season. A Trouba-for-Huberdeau swap means they would have to fully embrace a rebuild. Hanging onto that much money for that long just to have Huberdeau play against them is risky, but if the Rangers are willing to part with a few draft picks over a few seasons to encourage the trade, it’s something the Flames should consider.

The Rangers would be saving some money as they try to contend for their first Stanley Cup since 1994, and they would be bringing in a veteran forward with experience. He also has a chance to rebound alongside stronger teammates. At the end of the day, this would be a tough trade to pull off, but both teams would benefit in the short and long terms.