Daily Hockey Trivia – Panthers, Golden Knights & Senators All-Time Leaders

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Sept. 12, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Who Is The All-Time Points Leader For The Florida Panther Franchise?

a) Aleksander Barkov

b) Olli Jokinen

c) Jonathan Huberdeau

d) Stephen Weiss

Question 2: Which Goaltender Leads The Vegas Golden Knights In Franchise Wins?

a) Marc-Andre Fleury

b) Adin Hill

c) Robin Lehner

d) Logan Thompson

Question 3: Which Player Leads The Senators In All-Time Games Played?

a) Daniel Alfredsson

b) Jason Spezza

c) Chris Phillips

d) Chris Neil

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: a) Aleksander Barkov – With 711 points in his career, the former second-overall pick by the Florida Panthers, Aleksander Barkov, leads the franchise in points. With three seasons over 80 points, Barkov holds five of the top 15 spots for the most points in a single season in the franchise as well.

Q2 Answer: a) Marc-Andre Fleury – The first official pick by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft was Marc-Andre Fleury, and he manned the crease for four seasons, amassing 117 wins for the club, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.

Q3 Answer: c) Chris Phillips – After being selected first overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 1996 NHL Entry Draft, Chris Phillips would go on to play for the Senators in 17 seasons, totaling 1179 career games, which is just one more game than Daniel Alfredsson had, who sits in second place.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.