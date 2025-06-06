Dallas Stars Fire Head Coach Peter DeBoer

After leading the Dallas Stars to three consecutive Western Conference Final appearances, Pete DeBoer has been fired as the head coach of the team. He still had one year remaining on his contract.

The Stars have fired head coach Peter DeBoer, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/ViRa9AhHGL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 6, 2025

Months ago, DeBoer had ample job security. He had built a reputation as a conference finals regular, reaching the Western Conference Final in six of the last seven seasons, including this season, with three different teams. He was also known for being clutch in the playoffs with a perfect 9-0 record in Game 7s.

But an eight-game losing streak to close out the regular season and begin the playoffs started to cause concern about whether DeBoer had lost the room. He regained confidence by winning a grueling first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche and knocking the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets out of the playoffs in the second round.

In the third round against the Edmonton Oilers — the team that knocked Dallas out of the postseason two years in a row now — the Stars’ season came crashing down, as did DeBoer’s time in Dallas.

One of the moves that may have cost DeBoer his job was his decision to hastily pull starting goaltender Jake Oettinger in the first period of their 6-3 loss in Game 5 against the Oilers on Thursday, May 30, when he allowed goals on the first two shots of the game.

DeBoer has a career coaching record of 662-447-152, split between the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Stars.

He appeared in the Stanley Cup Final twice as a head coach, leading the Devils there in 2012 and Sharks in 2016.

He sits 17th all-time in NHL coaching wins, five behind Claude Julien.

